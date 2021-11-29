Best 2021 Cyber Monday Deals on Streaming Services & Streaming Devices For Cord-Cutters
While Black Friday may be over, there are still some amazing deals that you can score on streaming services and devices for Cyber Monday 2021. Today, is the last day that you can get Hulu for just $0.99 a month for the next 12 months.
But if you want a deal on a Live TV Streaming Service, we have you covered with deals from Philo and Sling TV. There are also still offers on NBA League Pass, Discovery+, Paramount+, and more.
We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle for just $7.65 a month for a year.
If you need a new device to stream those services on, we got deals on the latest Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.
2021 Cyber Monday Streaming Service Deals
|Service
|Deal
|Link
|Coupon Code?
|Hulu
|$0.99 For 12 Months
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For First Month
|Get The Deal
|BFCM
|Sling TV
|Buy One Month, Get One Free (Available 11/26)
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+ Bundle
|Get Both for $7.65/month (details below)
|Get Hulu Deal
|Discovery+
|$0.99 for 3 Months
|Get The Deal
|AMC+
|$0.99 for 2 Months
|Get The Deal
|AMC+
|$1.99 For 12 Months
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|1 Month Free
|Get The Deal
|Showtime
|$0.99 for 2 Months
|Get The Deal
|Showtime
|1 Month Free, then $3.99 for 4 Months
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|1 Month Free with Roku Purchase
|Get Discounted Roku
|NBA League Pass
|50% OFF (Available 11/26)
|Get The Deal
|NBALP50US
|Plex
|25% off a Lifetime Plex Pass ($89.99)
|Get The Deal
|LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT
Hulu
The Deal: $72 OFF
Get Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $0.99 a month for the next year
Today is the last day you can get Hulu’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.
- Click here to activate the Hulu Cyber Monday Deal
- Select the Limited Time Offer
- Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year
Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last three months) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.
Disney+ & Hulu Bundle
The Deal: $86 OFF
Get Disney+ & Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $7.66 a month for the next year
- Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Cyber Monday Deal: $0.99 a month
- Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $79.99 a year (~$6.66 a month)
You can save $16 a year when you pre-pay for a year of Disney+. If you bundle it with the Hulu Black Friday Deal, you can get both services for just $7.66 per month for the next year.
Philo
The Deal: 80% OFF Your First Month
Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Then Take 80% OFF Your First Month
Philo is one the least expensive ways to get Live TV, with 60+ channels like Discovery, MTV, HGTV, Hallmark, and Food Network for just $25 a month. For a limited time, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial, then $20 off your first month.
- Click here to activate the deal
- It will automatically apply promo code: “BFCM”
- You will get $20 off your first month
The deal is available to new subscribers
Sling TV
The Deal: Buy One Month, Get One Free (up to $50 OFF)
Sign-up For Sling Orange, Blue, or Both and get your second month free
If you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get Sling Orange ($35), Sling Blue ($35), or Sling Orange + Blue ($50) for 50% OFF two months.
- Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
- Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”
- Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
- Complete Sign-Up
The deal is available to new subscribers.
NBA League Pass
The Deal: Get 50% OFF Annual Plan
Get NBALP For Just $99 For the rest of the season
Through Cyber Monday, you can get 50% OFF NBA League Pass + NBA TV
- Click here to activate the offer
- Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”
- Create Your Account
- Choose “Enter Promo Code” and Add Code: NBALP50US
- Complete Payment
Paramount+
The Deal: $10 OFF
Get 1 Free Month of Paramount+ (normally $10)
Normally, Paramount Plus has a 7-day free trial, but right now you can now get a whole month free if you subscribe through Cyber Monday The streaming service includes Live Access to your local CBS affiliate, Original Shows, and CBS series On-Demand.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Apply Coupon Code: PEAKSALE at Checkout
- You will get your first month free of either plan
discovery+
The Deal: 3 Months For $0.99 a Month
Get 3 Months of discovery+ Ad-Lite For Just $0.99 a Month (normally $4.99)
discovery+ Ad-Supported Plan is just $0.99 a month for 3 Months, that’s 80% OFF the normal price of $4.99 a month. You only have until November 29th (Cyber Monday) and it’s only available if you have never tried discovery+ through Amazon Prime Video before.
- Click Here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Choose Ad-Supported Tier
- Click “Confirm”
CuriosityStream
The Deal: 25% OFF
Get a 1-Year Subscription for $15 (normally $20)
Watch on-demand science, technology and nature documentary from the creator of Discovery Channel.
- Click here to activate the deal
- Select the Yearly Plan
- Complete Checkout
2021 Cyber Monday Streaming Device Deals
Roku Cyber Monday 2021 Sales
If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, Prime Video, iHeart Radio All Access, and Daily Burn.
|Device
|Sale Price
|Savings
|Start Date
|End Date
|Deal Link
|Roku LE
|$15.00
|$10 OFF
|11/24
|11/26
|Buy Now
|Roku Premiere
|$19.99
|$15 OFF
|11/19
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Roku Streaming Stick+
|$29.99
|$15 OFF
|11/19
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Roku Streaming Stick 4K
|$29.99
|$20 OFF
|11/19
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Roku Streambar
|$79.99
|$50 OFF
|11/19
|11/29
|Buy Now
Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $29.99 (normally $49.99). They are also offering the Roku Streaming Stick+ for the same price, but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is better (includes Dolby Vision) and faster at the exact same price.
Roku also dropped the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, to just $79.99 (normally $129.99). The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.
Another great deal is on the Roku Premiere for just $19.99, which was replaced by the Roku Express 4K in April, but still is a great option for someone who wants an inexpensive 4K streamer. The major difference between the Premiere and the Express 4K is the new model comes with a remote with TV controls.
Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday 2021 Sales
|Device
|Sale Price
|Savings
|Start
|End
|Deal Link
|Amazon Fire Stick Lite
|$17.99
|$12 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Amazon Fire Stick
|$19.99
|$20 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Amazon Fire Stick 4K
|$24.99
|$25 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
|$34.99
|$20 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Amazon Fire TV Cube
|$79.99
|$25 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Amazon Fire TV Recast (2 Tuner)
|$129.99
|$100 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
|Amazon Fire TV Recast (4 Tuner)
|$179.99
|$100 OFF
|11/17
|11/29
|Buy Now
Amazon’s best deal is on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $24.99 (normally $49.99) – a 50% savings. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.
If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 (normally $29.99). If you want the most powerful Fire Stick, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $34.99 (normally $54.99).
The Fire Stick is an extremely popular way to stream video services, and you’ll get the advantage of side-stepping Roku’s current fight with YouTube TV. (Amazon has picked fights with other services in the past, however.)
Chromecast Cyber Monday 2021 Sales
|Device
|Sale Price
|Savings
|Start
|End
|Deal Link
|Chromecast with Google TV
|Free w/ Sling TV Subscription
|$50 OFF
|Buy Now
|Chromecast with Google TV
|$40
|$10 OFF
|11/18
|11/29
|Buy Now
While you can get a Chromecast with Google TV directly from retailers for just $40, you can save even more through Sling TV.
For a limited time, you can get a Free Chromecast with Google TV, when you pre-pay for one month Sling TV. That means you can get 50+ channels of Live TV with Sling TV + a Chromecast for just $35 ($85 value).
Apple TV Cyber Monday 2021 Sales
|Device
|Sale Price
|Savings
|Start
|End
|Deal Link
|Apple TV 4K
|Get $50 Apple Gift Card w/ Purchase
|$50 OFF
|11/26
|11/29
|Buy Now
Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on Cyber Monday has always been a challenge. Currently, the best offer is from Apple directly. Apple will be offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of either the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.