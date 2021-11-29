 Skip to Content
Best 2021 Cyber Monday Deals on Streaming Services & Streaming Devices For Cord-Cutters

Jason Gurwin

While Black Friday may be over, there are still some amazing deals that you can score on streaming services and devices for Cyber Monday 2021. Today, is the last day that you can get Hulu for just $0.99 a month for the next 12 months.

But if you want a deal on a Live TV Streaming Service, we have you covered with deals from Philo and Sling TV. There are also still offers on NBA League Pass, Discovery+, Paramount+, and more.

We’ll even show you how you can create your own Hulu & Disney+ bundle for just $7.65 a month for a year.

If you need a new device to stream those services on, we got deals on the latest Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

2021 Cyber Monday Streaming Service Deals

Service Deal Link Coupon Code?
Hulu $0.99 For 12 Months Get The Deal
Philo $5 For First Month Get The Deal BFCM
Sling TV Buy One Month, Get One Free (Available 11/26) Get The Deal
Sling TV Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ Bundle Get Both for $7.65/month (details below) Get Hulu Deal
Discovery+ $0.99 for 3 Months Get The Deal
AMC+ $0.99 for 2 Months Get The Deal
AMC+ $1.99 For 12 Months Get The Deal
Paramount+ 1 Month Free Get The Deal
Showtime $0.99 for 2 Months Get The Deal
Showtime 1 Month Free, then $3.99 for 4 Months Get The Deal
HBO Max 1 Month Free with Roku Purchase Get Discounted Roku
NBA League Pass 50% OFF (Available 11/26) Get The Deal NBALP50US
Plex 25% off a Lifetime Plex Pass ($89.99) Get The Deal LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT

Hulu

The Deal: $72 OFF

Get Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $0.99 a month for the next year

Today is the last day you can get Hulu’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

  • Click here to activate the Hulu Cyber Monday Deal
  • Select the Limited Time Offer
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

Only new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t been a subscriber in the last three months) — meaning that those who signed-up for the deal last year aren’t eligible.

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle

The Deal: $86 OFF

Get Disney+ & Hulu w/ Limited Commercials for just $7.66 a month for the next year

  • Click here to sign-up for Hulu’s Cyber Monday Deal: $0.99 a month
  • Click here to sign-up for Disney+: $79.99 a year (~$6.66 a month)

You can save $16 a year when you pre-pay for a year of Disney+. If you bundle it with the Hulu Black Friday Deal, you can get both services for just $7.66 per month for the next year.

Philo

The Deal: 80% OFF Your First Month

Get a 7-Day Free Trial, Then Take 80% OFF Your First Month

Philo is one the least expensive ways to get Live TV, with 60+ channels like Discovery, MTV, HGTV, Hallmark, and Food Network for just $25 a month. For a limited time, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial, then $20 off your first month.

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. It will automatically apply promo code: “BFCM”
  3. You will get $20 off your first month

The deal is available to new subscribers

Sling TV

The Deal: Buy One Month, Get One Free (up to $50 OFF)

Sign-up For Sling Orange, Blue, or Both and get your second month free

If you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get Sling Orange ($35), Sling Blue ($35), or Sling Orange + Blue ($50) for 50% OFF two months.

  1. Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
  2. Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”
  3. Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
  4. Complete Sign-Up

The deal is available to new subscribers.

NBA League Pass

The Deal: Get 50% OFF Annual Plan

Get NBALP For Just $99 For the rest of the season

Through Cyber Monday, you can get 50% OFF NBA League Pass + NBA TV

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”
  • Create Your Account
  • Choose “Enter Promo Code” and Add Code: NBALP50US
  • Complete Payment

Paramount+

The Deal: $10 OFF

Get 1 Free Month of Paramount+ (normally $10)

Normally, Paramount Plus has a 7-day free trial, but right now you can now get a whole month free if you subscribe through Cyber Monday The streaming service includes Live Access to your local CBS affiliate, Original Shows, and CBS series On-Demand.

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. Apply Coupon Code: PEAKSALE at Checkout
  3. You will get your first month free of either plan

discovery+

The Deal: 3 Months For $0.99 a Month

Get 3 Months of discovery+ Ad-Lite For Just $0.99 a Month (normally $4.99)

discovery+ Ad-Supported Plan is just $0.99 a month for 3 Months, that’s 80% OFF the normal price of $4.99 a month. You only have until November 29th (Cyber Monday) and it’s only available if you have never tried discovery+ through Amazon Prime Video before.

  • Click Here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Choose Ad-Supported Tier
  • Click “Confirm”

CuriosityStream

The Deal: 25% OFF

Get a 1-Year Subscription for $15 (normally $20)

Watch on-demand science, technology and nature documentary from the creator of Discovery Channel.

  1. Click here to activate the deal
  2. Select the Yearly Plan
  3. Complete Checkout

2021 Cyber Monday Streaming Device Deals

Roku Cyber Monday 2021 Sales

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, Prime Video, iHeart Radio All Access, and Daily Burn.

Device Sale Price Savings Start Date End Date Deal Link
Roku LE $15.00 $10 OFF 11/24 11/26 Buy Now
Roku Premiere $19.99 $15 OFF 11/19 11/29 Buy Now
Roku Streaming Stick+ $29.99 $15 OFF 11/19 11/29 Buy Now
Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29.99 $20 OFF 11/19 11/29 Buy Now
Roku Streambar $79.99 $50 OFF 11/19 11/29 Buy Now

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $29.99 (normally $49.99). They are also offering the Roku Streaming Stick+ for the same price, but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is better (includes Dolby Vision) and faster at the exact same price.

Roku also dropped the price of their Roku Streambar to its lowest price ever, to just $79.99 (normally $129.99). The device combines a soundbar and 4K streaming player in a single compact device.

Another great deal is on the Roku Premiere for just $19.99, which was replaced by the Roku Express 4K in April, but still is a great option for someone who wants an inexpensive 4K streamer. The major difference between the Premiere and the Express 4K is the new model comes with a remote with TV controls.

Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday 2021 Sales

Device Sale Price Savings Start End Deal Link
Amazon Fire Stick Lite $17.99 $12 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now
Amazon Fire Stick $19.99 $20 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now
Amazon Fire Stick 4K $24.99 $25 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max $34.99 $20 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Cube $79.99 $25 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Recast (2 Tuner) $129.99 $100 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Recast (4 Tuner) $179.99 $100 OFF 11/17 11/29 Buy Now

Amazon’s best deal is on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is just $24.99 (normally $49.99) – a 50% savings. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and comes with their all-new Alexa remote which has shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

If you don’t need a 4K Streaming Device, you can get Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $19.99 (normally $39.99) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 (normally $29.99). If you want the most powerful Fire Stick, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Max, which is available for $34.99 (normally $54.99).

The Fire Stick is an extremely popular way to stream video services, and you’ll get the advantage of side-stepping Roku’s current fight with YouTube TV. (Amazon has picked fights with other services in the past, however.)

Chromecast Cyber Monday 2021 Sales

Device Sale Price Savings Start End Deal Link
Chromecast with Google TV Free w/ Sling TV Subscription $50 OFF Buy Now
Chromecast with Google TV $40 $10 OFF 11/18 11/29 Buy Now

While you can get a Chromecast with Google TV directly from retailers for just $40, you can save even more through Sling TV.

For a limited time, you can get a Free Chromecast with Google TV, when you pre-pay for one month Sling TV. That means you can get 50+ channels of Live TV with Sling TV + a Chromecast for just $35 ($85 value).

Apple TV Cyber Monday 2021 Sales

Device Sale Price Savings Start End Deal Link
Apple TV 4K Get $50 Apple Gift Card w/ Purchase $50 OFF 11/26 11/29 Buy Now

Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on Cyber Monday has always been a challenge. Currently, the best offer is from Apple directly. Apple will be offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of either the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.

