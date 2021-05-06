BFI Player Classics Streaming Service Coming to Roku and Apple TV May 14

Fans of classic British films are getting a new place to find some of their favorite flicks.

The British Film Institute’s BFI Player Classics service will be streamed in the United States starting on May 14. At launch, the service will include a collection of more than 200 films from the UK, or co-produced by British moviemakers. The movies will be selected by BFI experts.

The service’s catalog will include work from groundbreaking and innovative British filmmakers, such as Alfred Hitchcock, Michael Powell, Ken Russell, and Ken Loach.

“BFI Player Classics brings together a collection of British films – the cinematic DNA of the UK – that is essential for anyone who wants to see and understand the best of British film,” said the BFI National Archive’s head curator, Robin Baker, in a release.

The new platform will include a number of films not currently available on any other US streaming video-on-demand service, including “The Lion in Winter”, “I’m All Right Jack”, “Dunkirk”, “Ice Cold in Alex”, “Whiskey Galore!”, and others.

BFI Player Classics will include genre-based collections — British Classics, Comedy, Romance, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Horror, Thriller & Mystery, and others, as well as thematic collections for film fans.

The service will provide a 7-day free trial for new users, followed by a regular price of $5.99 per month. Roku and Apple TV have already signed on to carry the service. Other platforms may make the service available by launch day.

The audience for this type of content is certainly growing. According to a report by Parrot Analytics, U.S. share of demand for non-U.S. origin shows has grown steadily since Q1 2018, hitting its highest marks during 2020, including 29.2 percent of demand in Q3 2020.

If you’d like to sample a streaming service with an international focus, we have a list of some popular options.

International Content Streaming Services