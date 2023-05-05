 Skip to Content
Breaking: CBS-Owned Affiliates in 8 Major Markets Will Not Renew Deals with The CW

Matt Tamanini

The Streamable has learned that a collection of eight CW affiliates around the country that are owned and operated by CBS will not renew their affiliation agreements and will become independent stations starting on Sept. 1, 2023. Paramount Global owns CBS whileNexstar became the primary owner of The CW last August.

The impacted channels are all in the Atlanta, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa regions. These changes mean that the CBS stations group owns and operates 14 CBS affiliates and 13 independent channels. The company is apparently planning on make these stations outlets to feature additional Paramount content.

“We look forward to reimagining these stations as independents while leveraging the considerable value of their prime-time real estate in each of the markets,” CBS News and Stations president and CEO Wendy McMahon said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to look at new opportunities to add local programming, including live sports, and shows from across the Paramount Global brands. We are also grateful to have been part of The CW for 17 memorable years and wish our partners at Nexstar continued success.”

Which CBS-Owned CW Affiliates Will Become Independent This Fall?

Market Station Name
Atlanta WUPA
Detroit WKBD
Pittsburgh WPCW
Philadelphia WPSG
Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto KMAX
San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose KBCW
Seattle, Tacoma KSTW
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota WTOG

Before Nexstar took control of 75% of the network last year, The CW was run as a joint project between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Much of the content on the channel was produced by the two studios and was then licensed to other streaming services, primarily Netflix. However, with Nexstar’s acquisition, the channel is pivoting away from scripted content, making the continued investment in the network not as attractive for either Paramount or WBD; both companies still maintain 12.5% ownership of The CW.

The Streamable will have more information on this breaking story as it becomes available.

