Marquee Sports Network

Breaking: Marquee Sports Launches Chicago Cubs In-Market Streaming Platform; App Available Now

David Satin

Chicago Cubs fans living in-market now have a new way to watch their favorite team. Marquee Sports Network has officially launched its new streaming platform for Chicago-based fans, which will allow them to stream Cubs games for $19.99 per month.

Marquee Sports Network first announced it was working on a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform to offer Cubs games without the need for a cable or satellite subscription in late June. Fans can sign up through the new Marquee Sports app, or by heading to WatchMarquee.com and subscribing there. Users who pay to get Marquee Sports Network as part of their cable or satellite subscription can access Cubs games via streaming on the app without the $19.99 monthly fee.

This is a developing story, please check back with The Streamable for more updates soon.

