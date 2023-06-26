Chicago Cubs RSN Marquee Sports Network Launching Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service in July

Th Cubbies are coming to a computer screen and mobile device near you, Chicagoans. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Marquee Sports Network, the regional sports network (RSN) that offers Cubs games in the Chicago market, is preparing to launch a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service which will allow in-market fans to watch games without a pay-TV subscription.

The new streaming platform is currently scheduled to launch after the All-Star break in July. Unlike some teams whose games are available on Bally Sports RSNs, Marquee Sports Network is carried by most of the major cable and satellite providers in its city. But in terms of live TV streaming services only DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo carry Marquee, leaving a gap in coverage that business that Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenny is eager to fill.

“To reach our fans that have cut the cord, we’re introducing a streaming service this year,” Kenney said. “We’re aiming for July, sometime after the All-Star break, to bring a service for those who say I cut the cord, I don’t have Fubo — which we are available on — but I’d like to buy Marquee individually, just the channel, to see Cubs games.”

There was no word on how much the service would cost yet. DTC streamers from other big-name baseball franchises include NESN 360, which carries Boston Red Sox and Bruins games for $29.99 per month or $329.99 per year; and YES Network’s streamer which offers New York Yankees games for $24.99 per month or $239.99 annually.

“We’re taking our time to make sure this thing is exactly right,” Kenney said, “in terms of the quality of the program, the type of program, pricing, marketing, ease of access so it’s available on all devices, whether it’s Roku, a hand-held, etc.”

Bringing another MLB team to streaming is an undoubted win for fans, but the move could make it harder for the league to launch its own in-market streaming platform in the future. League officials have discussed such a service before as a goal, but bigger-market teams that already have their own local streaming services won’t be keen to sign onto a platform covering every club and necessitating a revenue-sharing program between owners.

At least the Cubs aren’t coming to streaming because of a break with Marquee. Two teams have had their contract with Bally Sports-branded RSNs rejected or announced that a rejection is forthcoming by the channels’ owner Diamond Sports Group in bankruptcy court in the past month; the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres. Padres games became available to stream in-market on MLB.TV for a locals-only price of $19.99 per month.

Fubo has been offering Marquee Sports Network nationwide since December. Unfortunately for fans outside the Chicago area, the live TV service does not have permission to show actual Cubs games anywhere but within Marquee’s broadcast area.