Can You Stream 2022 Super Bowl on NBC in 4K?

If you bought a brand-new 4K TV, you might want to test it out in all its glory. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use it to stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in 4K. For the second season in a row, you will only be able to stream it in high-definition.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV

Earlier this month, NBC Sports confirmed to The Streamable that they won't be broadcasting the Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles in 4K. If you do want some 4K action, they are streaming some of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, also broadcast by NBC, in 4K available in 4K.

So if it isn’t available in 4K, what will be the best way to watch it?

If you want to stream the game, you will be able to watch it with a Live TV Streaming Service, like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets), and YouTube TV.

All of these services will broadcast the game in high-definition in 60 fps, which is important in making the stream look as smooth as possible.

It will also be available with a Peacock Premium, which hasn’t confirmed whether they will be streaming it in 60fps, a must for live sports.

Last year, CBS Sports did not stream the game in 4K or HDR. In 2020, Fox added a 4K HDR stream of the Super Bowl for the first time, which was upscaled from a 1080p feed.

NBC’s Mike Tirico will host the primetime Olympics, before flying from Beijing to Los Angeles to host the five-hour Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on Sunday, Feb. 13.