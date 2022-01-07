YouTube TV to Stream Beijing Winter Olympics in 4K

Last year, YouTube TV launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which included 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).

YouTube TV has confirmed that they will offer the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in 4K for those with the 4K Plus add-on starting on February 3, 2022. Similar to the Winter Olympics, YouTube TV will have dedicated 4K channels which will air the Olympic games on the service. In addition to the Opening Ceremony, each of those channels will air various coverage in 4K live.

Currently, there are no full-time linear feeds of any 4K channels (so you won’t see them in your guide), but they will have dedicated channels for content on channels like NBC and the Olympic Channel.

As of right now, YouTube TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service to announce they are streaming the Beijing Olympic Games in 4K. During the Summer Olympics, fuboTV included 4K content as part of their base plan, while it wasn’t available on Hulu, DIRECTV STREAM, Peacock, or the NBC Sports App.

With YouTube TV’s 4K Plus add-on there is some on-demand content from FX, Tastemade, National Geographic, Discovery Networks including Animal Planet. To see all 4K content, from the Home Screen, you can select the “4K” filter.

What Devices Can You Stream 4K Content?

In order to stream YouTube TV in 4K, you need a device that supports YouTube VP9 codec. Unfortunately, that means the 2017 Apple TV 4K won’t work.