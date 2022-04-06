Can You Stream Bally Sports, YES Network, or NESN on Sling TV?

While Sling TV used to be the least expensive way to watch Regional Sports Networks, they no longer carry the channels on the service. So if you want to watch your favorite team locally, what is your best option to stream them without cable?

How to Watch MLB 2022 Season

When: Opening Day begins Thursday, April 7, 2022

TV: Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, NESN, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Sling TV was the first to drop Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network in July 2020, and since then they have dropped every Regional Sports Network they carried. In March 2021, they dropped their last two remaining RSNs, NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area/California.

If you want to stream your team locally, how can you do it?

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a 5-Day Free Trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams.

They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

With other teams you have more options:

Can You Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM without a contract?

DIRECTV STREAM is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, MASN, and Altitude.

For those in other markets, they also carry Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

With their sign-up for their $89.99 a month DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, MLB Network and NBA TV, in additional to your local RSN – including from Bally Sports.

They recently included an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge, as well as the ability to stream on unlimited devices at-home at the same time.