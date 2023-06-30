Can You Stream ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Now? When Will it Head to Disney+?

If you’re headed out to the movies this weekend, you can probably leave the bullwhip behind, but don’t forget your trusty hat! “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is barreling into theaters on Friday, June 30, the latest installment in an adventure franchise that spans more than 40 years.

Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Dr. Jones must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

The film has managed to compile a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes thus far, with 88% of audiences who have gotten an advance screening giving their thumbs-up as well. Critics say it can’t match the original movies, but it outpaces “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in terms of nostalgia and adventure.

Check out the Trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’:

If you’ve got the other “Indiana Jones” movies cued up for a marathon on Paramount+ — their standard home — or on Disney+, which has licensed them for a limited time and are hoping you’ll be able to just roll into “Dial of Destiny” when the time comes, the following news will be disappointing; the fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise is a theatrical exclusive, and won’t be available to stream this weekend.

Unlike its predecessors, “Dial of Destiny” is being distributed by Disney. That means that once it is time for the film to leave theaters, it will head to Disney+, not Paramount+. It’s hard to know for sure when that will be, but users should be prepared for Disney to give the film a lengthy theatrical window, and a healthy amount of time on digital rental and purchase platforms like Vudu and Prime Video.

The good news is, Disney holds the rights to some other fairly popular franchises that will aid in making an educated guess on when the new “Indiana Jones” film will be streaming. Disney has released two Marvel features this year: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The former took 90 days to be released to Disney+, while the latter is still in theaters only, though it is available to preorder on Prime Video now ahead of its July 6 digital release.

Given that information, users shouldn’t expect to see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on Disney+ until at least 120 days from today. That would fix its arrival date on the service as Oct. 28, giving parents one last opportunity to get their kids an Indy costume before Halloween.