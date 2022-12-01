Can You Watch the Bills vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the Patriots try to remain in the playoff hunt against the Bills with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Buffalo and Boston markets. For customers in Boston, you can watch it on WFXT (Boston’s FOX Affiliate) and in Buffalo, it is on WKBW (Buffalo’s ABC Affiliate). If not, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You can watch WFXT and WKBW with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. WFXT is also available with a subscription to Sling TV, which offers 50% OFF your first month.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Thursday Night Football’s inaugural season of exclusive coverage on Prime Video returns after the Thanksgiving “bye” with a huge AFC East Clash with major playoff implications at Foxborough. Fresh off their last-second victory on Thanksgiving day, the first-place Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots to kickoff Week 13 of the NFL season

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. Dude Perfect bring their fun and hijinks to Thursday Night Football for their third alternate stream on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football’s comprehensive coverage returns at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Andrew Whitworth. The crew breaks down this all-important AFC East matchup, both teams playoff chances, and key matchups on both sides of the ball. Sign-in for all the latest analysis, updates, and news from around the league leading into kickoff at 8:15 PM ET. Highlights of this week’s wrap-around programming throughout TNF Tonight and TNF Nightcap include:

Ryan Fitzpatrick sits down with Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen as he looks to lead his team back to the playoffs

Michael Smith and Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon connect and discuss his 2022 breakout campaign

Multiple Bills players analyze Allen’s legendary individualized handshakes with teammates

As part of My Cause My Cleats, the TNF Tonight team dons their own cleats and shares causes that are important to them

Marshawn Lynch revisits his famous 2015 ESPN feature and returns to several Buffalo establishments as Kenny Mayne contributes to a special edition of ‘N Yo’ City. Click below for a teaser!