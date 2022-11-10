Can You Watch the Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. While the game is on Prime Video, can you watch the the Eagles try to remain undefeated against the Texans with your Comcast Cable or DIRECTV satellite subscription?

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

If you subscribe to Spectrum, Optimum, Comcast, DIRECTV, DISH, and some Live TV Streaming Services, you can normally watch most NFL games – but this one won’t be available to most customers with cable or satellite. That’s because this is one of 15 Thursday Night Football games airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

The once exception will be if you live locally in the Charlotte and Atlanta markets. For customers in Atlanta, you can watch it on WAGA (Atlanta’s FOX Affiliate) and in Charlotte, it is on WSOC (Charlotte’s ABC Affiliate). If not, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Prime Video.

You can watch WAGA and WSOC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. WAGA is also available with a subscription to Sling TV, which offers 50% OFF your first month.

Some cable boxes and satellite receivers, however, like the Comcast X1 device, will offer the ability to log-in to Amazon Prime Video, so you can stream the game.

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video’s inaugural season continues to roll along, as the Atlanta Falcons head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers in a rematch of the overtime thriller just a few weeks ago to get Week 10 of the NFL season underway

At 8:15 p.m. ET, Al Michaels will call play-by-play with analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung reporting from sideline. The pre-game show starts at 7pm, with hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith.

Thursday Night Football’s coverage gets underway at 7 PM ET with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Andrew Whitworth. The crew discusses the NFC South showdown as the two teams meet again, just two weeks since the Falcons’ 37-34 OT victory which primed them for a potential playoff berth. Fans will get the latest analysis, updates, and news from around the league. Here are some highlights of Thursday’s show leading into kickoff at 8:15 PM ET, as well as some bonus shoulder programming content

The Thursday Night Football crew breakdown the 1st place Falcons’ divisional aspirations and if they can make the playoffs in Arthur Smith’s second season at the helm

Tony Gonzalez chats with Falcons all-purpose back Cordarrelle Patterson pre-game on the field

Michael Smith pens an essay on the state of minority coaches in the NFL

Marshawn Lynch visits and partakes in North Carolina A&T’s marching band practice the week of their homecoming. See below for a behind-the-scenes look of Marshawn with the drumline

During the Giants bye week, Taylor Rooks also sat down with running back Saquon Barkley for an in-depth feature – with clips running throughout TNF’s shoulder programming - amidst their resurgent campaign to talk about his injury and mentally bouncing back