Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu?

“Yellowstone” has become the most popular show on television. The high-stakes drama of the Dutton family keeps unfolding season after deadly season. But is “Yellowstone” on Hulu?

“Yellowstone” is not available on regular video on-demand Hulu, but you can watch it if you have Hulu Live TV. That service includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. It also includes Paramount Network, where you’ll see all the new episodes of “Yellowstone.”

How to Watch All Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu Live TV

If you have the Hulu Live TV package, you should set up a DVR recording of “Yellowstone” so you don’t miss any new episodes. Occasionally, Paramount Network will run a marathon of every episode of the show, and your DVR will record them and hold them for 9 months.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the older seasons on Hulu Live TV without a marathon - they’re not available on demand unless you subscribe to Peacock.

What Are Other Ways to Stream ‘Yellowstone’?

If you want to catch the new episodes and the next marathon, just grab a subscription to any of these live streaming services that offer Paramount Network and a DVR.

Where Can You Watch Older Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’?

There’s only one streaming service that offers the “Yellowstone” library on demand. That’s Peacock. Subscribers also get access to WWE events, Premier League, and original shows like “Bel-Air,” “Girls5Eva,” and “Rutherford Falls.”

Where Can You Watch the “Yellowstone” Spinoff Shows?

If you like watching the family of ranchers, there’s more in store. “Yellowstone” has several prequel series in the works. “1883” was the first, and it’s available only on Paramount+. Future spinoffs will include “1932” with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” starring David Oyelowo. Those shows will be Paramount+ exclusives - they will not be available on the live Paramount Network or Peacock.

