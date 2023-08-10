Canceling Disney+ Following Price Increases? Here Are 4 Cheaper Streaming Options to Fill in the Gap
It looks like it’s getting more expensive to be a Disney+ user. Disney announced on Wednesday as part of its quarterly earnings report that it would be raising its subscription fees on nearly all of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, including the flagship Disney+. The home of countless Disney originals, Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, Star Wars series and movies, and Pixar films will increase its price by $3 for ad-free subscribers, bringing the monthly total to $13.99. The cheaper ad-supported plan will remain at $7.99 per month.
Ad-free Hulu is also getting a $3 price hike, up to $17.99, and those with the Disney+ and Hulu Duo Bundle will see monthly prices at $19.99. New and current subscribers will see the price increase on Thursday, Oct. 12. The hike will only affect those with ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu, and the bundle — not those with ad-supported tiers.
Disney+ isn’t the only streaming service seeing an increase in its monthly prices. Last month, Netflix eliminated its cheapest ad-free tier and Paramount+ raised the price of its cheapest plan in June. For the first time in Peacock history, the service raised its monthly fees this summer as well.
If the $3.00 upcharge for Disney+ is no longer manageable for subscribers, or you don’t feel that the increase is worth paying because you think the Star Wars, Pixar, and MCU content hasn’t lived up to expectations lately, canceling the service is always an option. If you do decide to go that route, there are other streaming services available that may be more affordable while still providing you with the type of content you are looking for.
What Are the Best, Cheaper Alternatives to Disney+?
Paramount+ | Ad-Supported: $5.99, Ad-Free: $11.99
Paramount+ is home to over 40,000 TV episodes and go-to channels like the main CBS broadcast network to cable favorites like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and more. The streaming service comes with two plans that users can choose between: Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime.
For $5.99, the Essential Plan has ads but gets access to top shows and movies like “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Special Ops: Lioness,” and “1883.” On the other hand, for just $6 more per month, viewers can go commercial-free with Paramount+ with Showtime. Choosing the more expensive route adds in Showtime’s best shows and movies, like “The Chi” and “Yellowjackets.”
For a limited time, users get a 30-day free trial of Pramount+ with Showtime to see what all the hype’s about.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.
Apple TV+ | $6.99 Ad-Free
For just $6.99 a month, former Disney+ users can save some dough by going with [Apple+]. Though the tech company’s service is still far smaller than many of its competitors,the quality of its programming is quickly becoming second to none.
While there has been conjecture over the past year that the service would be launching an ad-supported option, currently, Apple TV+ does not feature any ads and is quickly becoming the home for some of the most acclaimed prestige shows on television. The service is known for its original content like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Severance,” and has been on a roll recently with hits like “Shrinking,” “Silo,” and “Hijack.”
What’s cooler, if users purchase an Apple product like an iPhone or Mac, they get Apple TV+ free for an entire year.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.
Peacock | Ad-Supported: $5.99, Ad-Free: $11.99
Peacock is quickly becoming more than just the next-day home of NBCUniversal channel shows. With hits like “Poker Face” and “Mrs. Davis” so far this year, the platform is starting to get into a groove. The streaming service has two packages to choose from that are both cheaper than Disney+’s new monthly payment.
Following the first price hike in Peacock’s three-year history, the ad-supported Premium Plan runs $5.99 per month, but viewers get access to thousands of beloved shows and movies — like “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” — as well as live sports, originals, WWE marquis events, and next-day episodes of Bravo favorites like “The Real Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules.”
The Premium Plus package costs $11.99 monthly, and includes the full NBCU library, along with access to their live NBC local affiliate, the ability to download titles to watch offline, and more.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
Starz | Ad-Free: $9.99
While Peacock and Apple TV+ are mega hitters in terms of current content, streamers shouldn’t sleep on Starz. For $9.99 per month, users have full access to its arsenal of movies without needing a cable or satellite subscription. While the service does not offer an ad-supported tier, it is still substantially cheaper than Disney+’s ad-free option, and it is the only place that you can stream “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which isn’t even on Disney+ currently.
When subscribing to Starz, viewers will then get the chance to stream popular Starz originals like “Outlander,” the entire Power franchise, and “The Serpent Queen.” There are also over 7,000 movies to skim through including classics like “Fargo” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
If you act now, the service has a deal that allows new users to save 50% for the first three months of service, making it just $5.99 per month for three months.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $9.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.