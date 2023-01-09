Canceling fuboTV After Latest Price Hike? What Are Your Options to Stream Live TV in 2023

Late Friday, fuboTV announced that it would be raising prices by $5 for all existing subscribers. That means the starting price for the Pro Plan will now be $74.99 per month, while the Elite Plan will be $84.99 monthly.

Additionally, the live TV streaming service will introduce a nationwide regional sports network (RSN) fee, which will be $10.99 per month if you get a single RSN, and $13.99 per month if you get more than one. This is not an optional fee, so even if you don’t watch regional sports, you will now pay $87-$89 every month for the Pro Plan.

The price hike comes as the streamer prepares to add Bally Sports RSNs in a number of markets, but with the new RSN fee, the actual price hike will be up to $19 for existing subscribers.

If you’re looking for cheaper alternatives with live sports, Sling offers top national sports channels like ESPN and TNT in Sling Orange Plan ($40), or FS1 and [USA] in the Sling Blue Plan. While you won’t get locals or RSNs, you may be able to combine with other services to get the specific channels you need.

If you’re looking for other alternatives to fuboTV, whether a similar channel package or a lower price, we’ve got you covered. We compared channels, DVR, pricing, and plans of four alternatives for fuboTV subscribers.

If you want to compare your favorite channels, use The Streamable’s Matchmaker Tool to find the best option based on what you watch.

Six Alternatives to fuboTV to Stream Live TV

1. DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99)

DIRECTV STREAM has more top cable channels than any other service. In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

One of the biggest benefits is that they also carry Bally Sports RSNs, NESN, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet, ROOT Sports, and NBC Sports RSNs (except Philadelphia). You would also get YES Network, MASN, and Spectrum SportsNet which Fubo doesn’t carry.

In order to get your local RSN, you will need to get DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, which is currently $89.99 per month, but will be increasing to $99.99 monthly. on Jan 23. The biggest benefit compared to Fubo is that you would get locals, ESPN, TNT, FS1, and your local RSN all in a single plan.

The biggest downside is that they don’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone. If you’re a College Sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

They also include Unlimited DVR and you can stream it on Unlimited Devices at home at the same time.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes unlimited simultaneous streams (at home) and three simultaneous streams while traveling.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes unlimited simultaneous streams (at home) and three simultaneous streams while traveling.

2. Sling Orange + Blue ($55)

For $55 you’ll get 27 channels of the 35 top cable channels. You’ll get channels from AMC, Disney (ESPN, Disney), Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV), FX, NBCU (Bravo), and Turner (TNT, TBS, CNN).

In order to get ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, and NBA TV, you’ll need to add the Sports Extra pack ($11 per month), which also includes Golf Channel and NHL Network.

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll gain A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV, but you’ll lose the RSNs, and Sling TV only offers FOX and NBC in select markets.

They also have a Total TV Deal which includes all seven Extra Packs and a 200-Hour DVR for $27. This means that you can get almost every channel available on Sling for $82.

If you wanted to add your local Bally Sports RSN, you could consider combining Sling Orange ($40), with Bally Sports+ ($19.99), which would give you ESPN, TNT, and your local Bally Sports RSN for $59.99 a month.

Cloud DVR Includes 50 Hour DVR, Can Upgrade to 200 Hours for $5 Max Streams Includes up to 4 Streams (Depending on Channel)

3. Hulu + Live TV ($69.99)

Hulu Live TV is probably the best value of any of the cable alternatives, since it now includes The Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) at no extra charge. Hulu also now includes an Unlimited DVR, with skippable ads.

You’ll get 33 channels of the 35 top cable channels as well. The service carries more ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates than fuboTV, so you’re likely to get them in your area.

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll lose No Channels, but you’ll gain A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

While Hulu + Live TV carries NBC Sports RSNs, it does not carry MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports Northwest. Also, in markets with NBC Sports RSNs, it doesn’t impose an RSN Fee.

If you’re a college sports fan, you’ll also get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network, but you will lose MLB Network and NBA TV. However, Hulu does include NFL Network in its base plan.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR Max Streams Includes up to two simultaneous streams, but can upgrade to unlimited screens in your home (and three on mobile) for $9.99 per month.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

4. YouTube TV ($64.99)

YouTube TV is the lone remaining Live TV Streaming Service at $64.99 per month.

With the service, you’ll get 32 channels of the 35 top cable channels. Unlike fuboTV though, it is missing RSNs in most markets. While YouTube TV carries NBC Sports RSNs, it doesn’t have MSG, NESN, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet, and ROOT Sports. Fortunately, like Hulu, the service doesn’t charge an RSN Fee.

YouTube TV carries all of the top cable channels that are also on fuboTV, but you will also gain AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WE tv.

The biggest benefit though is included in your service is an unlimited DVR, with skippable commercials. You also get three simultaneous streams that you can share across six profiles.

Cloud DVR Includes an Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes three simultaneous streams.

5. Philo ($25)

If you’re willing to sacrifice local and live sports, Philo is a great budget option that will give you 18 channels of the top cable channels from your fuboTV plan. In addition to channels from A+E like A&E, History and Lifetime, you’ll get channels from AMC, Viacom (MTV, VH1, etc.), and Discovery (Discovery, Food Network, HGTV).

In comparison to fuboTV, you’ll lose Bravo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, and USA Network, but you’ll gain A&E, AMC, History, Lifetime, and WE tv.

Besides the cost savings, you’ll also get an unlimited DVR and three simultaneous streams.

Cloud DVR Includes Unlimited DVR. Max Streams Includes three simultaneous streams.

6. Bally Sports+ ($19.99/mo.)

If you were thinking about keeping Fubo around just for your local Bally Sports RSN, you can now get it directly without the need for another subscription with Bally Sports+.

For $19.99 per month, or $189.99 per year (averages out to $15.83 monthly), you can get Bally Sports+ as part of a separate subscription. While it is more expensive than Fubo’s RSN fee –– there is one major benefit –– you can turn your subscription off when your team is not playing (or if they are having a bad season).

On top of that, you could consider combining it with Sling Orange ($40), which gives you national sports on ESPN, TNT, and TBS — meaning you can watch your local NBA or NHL team, along with the entire playoffs of each league.

