CBS All Access & Showtime Bundle with Apple TV+, Apple TV (3rd Gen) Support Dropped Ahead of Paramount+ Launch

Could this be the unfortunate end for one of the pioneering streaming devices?

It was recently announced that the Apple TV (3rd Gen), the last model without the App Store, was losing their dedicated YouTube app — and now they’re losing CBS All Access as well.

When users open the CBS All Access app, they’ll receive a warning message informing them of the incoming reboot to Paramount+ with instructions on how to watch the new service.

We wanted to let you know that starting March 4, 2021, CBS All Access will no longer be available on this device. On March 4, CBS All Access will become Paramount+. You can watch Paramount+ on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream Paramount+ from your iOS device to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later) or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV.

The move is, of course, in advance of CBS All Access’ rebrand to Paramount+ on March 4. According to the prompt, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac, there doesn’t seem to be a compatible app for 3rd gen Apple TV, and users will have to AirPlay content from their iOS device to view it on their TVs. Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users will be unaffected.

Also disappearing ahead of the launch of Paramount+ is the insane bundle that included CBS All Access (Ad-Free), Showtime, and Apple TV+ for just $9.99 per month. The deal has only been available since August 2020. We’ve heard that current customers will be able to keep the bundle going forward.

In November, ViacomCBS CEO said of the bundle that it would be “a limited time promotional price with Apple TV+, and that’s something they wanted to do as they increase their participation in the video space.”

The deal allowed Apple TV+ subscribers ($4.99 a month) to receive CBS All Access Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99) for just $9.99 a month.

CBS All Access (which will become Paramount+) is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company still hasn’t mentioned if those prices will stick upon the reboot. For a limited time, you can get your first year 50% OFF (or just $2.50 a month) if you sign-up before the service launches on March 4th.

Paramount+ rebranded itself in a broader effort to make the service a more direct competition for other streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max. With the relaunch, Paramount+ is getting additional content, including 30,000+ TV episodes and movies from the company’s vast library of properties from brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.