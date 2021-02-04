YouTube App Will Be Leaving Apple TV (3rd Gen) in Early March

Users of Apple TV’s older models are going to have to use AirPlay if they want to stream content from YouTube, 9to5Mac reports. Beginning early March, users with Apple TV (3rd generation) streaming boxes will have to start their video from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, before playing it on the Apple TV using AirPlay.

The change is not applicable to Apple TV HD (fourth generation) or Apple TV 4K (fifth generation), as they run tvOS and have a built-in App Store.

Last September, Bloomberg reported that Apple developing a new Apple TV box that has a faster processor, better for gamers, as well as upgraded remote control.

Sources told Bloomberg that the new remote will have a feature similar to Find My iPhone, which allows users to locate the remote faster should it be misplaced. In addition, Apple is also developing AirTags, a separate product created for the purpose of finding physical items.

In the Fall, Apple launched a brand new update to Apple TV devices called tvOS 14. The most noticeable enhancement was platform-wide support for P.I.P. meaning that you can watch on-demand or live video while using another app. This means whether you’re using a fitness app or playing a game, you can still watch live news or sports.