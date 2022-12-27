 Skip to Content
Christmas Movies Now Available for Rent on Great American Community App

David Satin

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll have to wait until next year to catch original Christmas movies on Great American Community. The service has announced that it is making a slate of Christmas films from the Great American Family channel for rent for $7.99 each.

Rentals will last 48 hours after purchase, and users can watch them from any device. Interested users should follow this link to browse the five movies now available for rent on the Great American Community app, and pick out their favorite to watch on-demand. This is the first time content from the Great American Family channel has been made available to rent on any platform.

Great American Community is a free video-on-demand service featuring content related to cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, parenting, DIY, relationships, philanthropy, fitness, wellness, devotions, and more. The service is an offshoot of the popular Great American Family and Great American Living channels. The Great American Community app launched in September.

Great American Community features short-form original series made specifically for the streaming service. You can find a selection of lifestyle and seasonal content in a variety of categories, all completely free. The holiday movies now available for rent are the only content on the Great American Community app you’ll have to pay for.

Since launching back in June 2021, the Great American Family channel has presented a faith-based, family-focused product to viewers across the U.S. According to a report from December, since the start of this year’s Great American Christmas block, Great American Family has grown the most among all cable networks.

If you’re looking for even more holiday movies and shows on-demand, you can visit Peacock’s Hallmark hub. Peacock offers live and on-demand content from the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, meaning there are still a ton of great ways to find original Christmas and holiday movies.

