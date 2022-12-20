 Skip to Content
Great American Family Uses Christmas Films to Reportedly Become ‘Fastest Growing’ Cable Network

Jeff Kotuby

Since launching back in June 2021, Great American Family has presented a faith-based, family-focused product to viewers across the country. During the holiday season, GAF turns into Great American Christmas, with a non-stop barrage of Christmas-themed films that take aim at longtime stalwarts the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. It seems that the up-start network’s approach has paid off as GAF is reportedly the fastest-growing among all cable networks.

According to a report by Fox Business, since the start of this year’s Great American Christmas block, Great American Family has grown the most among all cable networks. Viewers are tuning in for the company’s holiday films, which feature a stacked lineup of former Hallmark Channel stars. Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Lowndes, Jen Lilley, Cameron Mathison, Jill Wagner, and more make up GAF’s roster of Christmas cast members.

About the network’s strategy, GAC Media CEO and president Bill Abbott said it’s all about making people feel warm and cozy inside.

“It’s comfort food. It’s the type of content that stands the test of time because you may know what’s going to happen, but it’s how you get there,” he said. “It’s the journey that makes it interesting and makes it fun.” It seems to be working, as the network keeps setting viewership records week after week with their films.

GAC Media has more than just Great American Family in its stable, though. The company launched a lifestyle channel called GAC Living and earlier this year unveiled a streaming service called Great American Community. Great American Community is a personality-driven streaming service that debuted with 16 original, short-form series hosted by an all-star lineup of celebrities and experts at the top of their fields, including cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, DIY, philanthropy, fitness, family, wellness, and devotions, among others.

