Chromecast Google TV is Only $40 For Black Friday, But Here Are Two Ways to Get It For Less

Unlike Roku and Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV rarely goes on sale. But ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 (normally $50) from major retailers like Walmart – a 20% savings.

While this might be the cheapest way to get the Chromecast with Google TV directly, there are two ways to save even more.

1. Get Chromecast & 1-Month of Sling TV For Just $35

For a limited time, you can get a Free Chromecast with Google TV, when you pre-pay for one month Sling TV. That means you can get 50+ channels of Live TV with Sling TV + a Chromecast for just $35 ($85 value).

How to Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV

Click Here to activate the Free Chromecast Promo Select the “Get This Offer” Create Your Account Select Sling Orange or Sling Blue Add your payment information Subscribe and you will be mailed your device

Get The Deal $35+ / month sling.com Get a Chromecast with Google TV For Free

2. Get Chromecast & 6-Months of Netflix for Just $90

If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you can basically get a Chromecast with Google TV for just $6. That’s because Google is offering a Chromecast + 6 Month Netflix Subscription ($84 Value) for just $90.

The Netflix Standard Plan is $13.99 a month, meaning that the bundle includes a $84 in value. Since both new and existing Netflix subscribers are eligible, if you already are a subscriber, you are effectively getting the new Chromecast with Google TV for just $6 ($90 cost -$84 in value).

How to Get Chromecast Netflix Bundle

Click here to activate the offer

Add it to your Cart

Complete Payment

Get The Deal $89.99 | normally $129.99 store.google.com Get 6 Months of Netflix Included

What’s The Difference Between Chromecast with Google TV and Original Chromecast?

The biggest difference between Chromecast with Google TV and previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.

RELATED: