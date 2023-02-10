Cinverse Adds Premium Movie Rentals, Including Films Still in Theaters, Through Partnership with ROW8

The Cinedigm company is having a great week. On Friday, the company announced that it has integrated ROW8 into its flagship general entertainment streaming service Cineverse. The move was first announced by Cinedigm and ROW8 last November, and ROW8 selections are available on Cineverse now.

ROW8 gives users the chance to watch the latest blockbuster movies, fresh from their theatrical runs. The company has deals in place with major Hollywood studios to rent and sell their movies to customers digitally before they reach subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms.

Cineverse will offer access to premium content via a “Still in Theaters” promotional shelf on the service’s main page, and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8’s full content offering. Users will be able to navigate to this page and find movies that aren’t available to stream anywhere else. Hit films available to rent or purchase at launch include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Babylon,” “Plane” and “M3GAN.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Cinedigm to bring the newest Hollywood movies to their consumer base via Cineverse,” ROW8 founder and president Jasmina Christoph said. “Cinedigm has consistently demonstrated an unerring approach to meeting the diverse needs of its consumers, and unlocking high value viewing occasions via the freshest and most recognizable films in the world will further enhance their already compelling consumer offer.”

ROW8 has licensing deals in place with some of the biggest studios in Hollywood, including Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros., among others. ROW8’s entire catalog of over 2,000 titles will be featured on Cineverse and available within Cineverse’s search feature.

“ROW8 has established itself through their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and by providing access to high-quality major Hollywood studios as well as independent new releases and evergreen titles,” Cinedigm’s chief technology, product officer Tony Huidor said. “With this deal, Cinedigm significantly enhances Cineverse’s film catalog and joins an elite club of streaming platforms that offer in-theater and newly released films. As we continue to work towards our goal of making Cineverse the ‘Spotify of Film,’ we aim to offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry.”

Cineverse last reported having over 1 million subscribers on its paid, ad-free tier. That still makes it one of the junior members of the streaming community, but it is an impressive number considering the service also offers a free, ad-supported tier. Earlier this week, Cinedigm reported that its other streaming service Screambox had seen a 900% increase in users since the company bought it in 2021.