‘Citadel’ Drives Big Ratings Despite Critical Ambivalence; Is Prime Video Following Paramount+’s Lead on Content?

The new spy series “Citadel” on Prime Video features explosive action, and apparently it’s seeing explosive ratings as well. That’s according to a story from Deadline, which states that “Citadel” is Prime Video’s biggest-ever premiere of a title based on an original intellectual property.

In fact, sources close to the production told the trade publication that the show was the second-largest premiere in the service’s history behind “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Amazon was its usual tight-lipped self in regards to the actual numbers involved, but since it reported 25 million people watched “Rings of Power” on its first day, that gives readers some indication of the scale “Citadel” debuted to.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke took to Instagram to celebrate the show’s success. “’Citadel,’ the #1 title on Prime! In its series debut, this show attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video – such an incredible performance for new and original IP,” she wrote.

The show’s big ratings stand in utter defiance of its critical reception. “Citadel” currently stands at a 52% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with many decrying the underdeveloped nature of the plot and how cheap the series looks, despite reportedly costing $200 million. But Prime Video doesn’t get paid if its shows get high marks from reviewers, it gets paid according to how many people are watching. And by that metric, “Citadel” is apparently thriving, which explains how the show has already been renewed for a second season, and why Amazon is already working on international spinoff series based to help create a multi-pronged franchise.

The success of the series is part of an emerging pattern at Prime Video. “Terminal List” is another series that has been derided by critics, but celebrated by audiences. Despite a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Prime Video is hard at work on a prequel series for the show and a second season of the original. It’s becoming clearer that, while Prime Video won’t shy away from a prestige series like “The Rings of Power” — which reportedly had the highest production costs of any TV show in history — it also is open to chasing the procedural TV audience that delivers consistently high ratings for shows like “Citadel” and “Terminal List.”

This is the strategy that Paramount+ has also been pursuing, as well. Paramount+ hosts series like “Rabbit Hole,” shows from the pen of Taylor Sheridan like “Tulsa King,” and other titles that appeal to the same audience. CEO Bob Bakish has said that Paramount is “not a coastal company,” and that its content is made to have broad appeal instead of focusing purely on critical response.

Netflix has also begun investing more heavily in this approach with shows like “The Night Agent,” which company executives have described as a “gourmet cheeseburger”; meaning it is done incredibly well, but it is essentially something that is familiar and easily accessible for everyone.

For now, that appears to be the strategy Prime Video is pursuing as well. Streaming services have to appeal to many different audience segments with their content, so viewers shouldn’t expect Prime Video to stop producing prestige titles altogether. But for now, users should expect the service to continue producing procedural, action-focused hits that resonate with audiences, even if they don’t appeal as heavily to critics.