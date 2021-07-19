CNN Unveils CNN+; New Streaming Service To Launch 1Q 2022 Without Live CNN Feed

CNN formally announced its new streaming venture Monday morning with a target launch date of the first quarter 2022.

Called CNN+, the new venture will sit in tandem with the existing linear CNN and provide between eight and 12 hours of live programming daily, according to a company release.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and President of CNN Worldwide. “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

Programming will include original series, some brand new for CNN+ and some from the network’s archives; and something CNN chief digital officer Andrew Morse called an “interactive community.”

In talking about the announcement on Monday, Morse said, “this is the most important launch for CNN since Ted Turner launched the network in June of 1980.”

AT&T CEO John Starkey had confirmed rumored plans for CNN+ at an appearance in Washington in June, so the announcement is not a complete surprise to industry insiders.

CNN+ will build upon that library with new original series and films developed for CNN+, which will be unveiled later this year. The price to consumers was not revealed in Monday’s announcement.

Details, company officials said, would be revealed later this year.

The streaming news space is not a lonely road. Fox News, notably, produces its Fox Nation service, which, at first glance, appears to be one of the closest competitors to the upcoming CNN product.

In addition, Peacock’s streaming news channelThe Choice was renamed The Choice from MSNBC last week to reflect an increased presence of content from the MSNBC linear channel. This is in addition to two other streaming news channels on Peacock — NBC News Now and Today All Day — both of which produce ongoing 24/7 news content from NBC News. Peacock also streams news from its UK-based corporate sibling Sky News.

ABC News Live streams ongoing live content from ABC News, and is streamed through its own app.

CBSN is a separate service from CBS News. In addition to streaming news through Paramount+, they stream national news through their own app as well as local news from 11 local news sites.