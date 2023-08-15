Comcast Launches Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi Device to Keep Customers Connected When Power Goes Out

Is there anything more frustrating than when a storm hits and the WiFi goes out? Without a strong internet connection, there goes the streaming devices you were watching, the project you were working on, and the article you were browsing. The connection could come back in a few minutes, hours, and even days — you just never know, especially if a weather emergency or natural disaster impacts powerlines. Thankfully, Comcast has created a solution that could be a huge game-changer for those who need internet access when there is a power disruption.

Comcast has released the new Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi device which automatically switches from WiFi to a cellular connection when the power goes out. The device comes with a rechargeable battery that allows a household to stay online during outages for up to four hours. In cases of emergencies, this will allow users to keep up to date on the latest news, while also keeping kids occupied.

With four hours of battery life, owners of the Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi can log on to services like Comcast’s Peacock or NOW TV streaming services to check for live updates from local news stations. In addition to being ad-free, Peacock’s Premium Plus plan provides access to local affiliates, and the skinny-bundle live TV streaming service NOW TV has over 40 channels to stay informed and entertained during those outages. In addition to its corporate sibling streamers, Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi’s will keep users connected to all of their streaming services for up to four hours.

When a storm hits or the power lines go down, the device switches from a broadband connection over to 4G LTE. While the Internet’s speed will drop to 30 Mbps for downloads and 7 Mbps for uploads, the browsing speed will vary depending on activity. The Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi is now available for purchase for $252; users can either pay that total upfront or add $7 per month for 36 months. In addition to keeping you connected to the internet, the device also serves as a WiFi extender to ensure that every corner of your home can be connected.

Wondering what to do with your Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi when there are no power problems? The device also functions as a WiFi extender and can be recharged for the next outage.

What’s Included in the Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi?