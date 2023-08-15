Comcast Launches Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi Device to Keep Customers Connected When Power Goes Out
Is there anything more frustrating than when a storm hits and the WiFi goes out? Without a strong internet connection, there goes the streaming devices you were watching, the project you were working on, and the article you were browsing. The connection could come back in a few minutes, hours, and even days — you just never know, especially if a weather emergency or natural disaster impacts powerlines. Thankfully, Comcast has created a solution that could be a huge game-changer for those who need internet access when there is a power disruption.
Comcast has released the new Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi device which automatically switches from WiFi to a cellular connection when the power goes out. The device comes with a rechargeable battery that allows a household to stay online during outages for up to four hours. In cases of emergencies, this will allow users to keep up to date on the latest news, while also keeping kids occupied.
With four hours of battery life, owners of the Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi can log on to services like Comcast’s Peacock or NOW TV streaming services to check for live updates from local news stations. In addition to being ad-free, Peacock’s Premium Plus plan provides access to local affiliates, and the skinny-bundle live TV streaming service NOW TV has over 40 channels to stay informed and entertained during those outages. In addition to its corporate sibling streamers, Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi’s will keep users connected to all of their streaming services for up to four hours.
When a storm hits or the power lines go down, the device switches from a broadband connection over to 4G LTE. While the Internet’s speed will drop to 30 Mbps for downloads and 7 Mbps for uploads, the browsing speed will vary depending on activity. The Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi is now available for purchase for $252; users can either pay that total upfront or add $7 per month for 36 months. In addition to keeping you connected to the internet, the device also serves as a WiFi extender to ensure that every corner of your home can be connected.
Wondering what to do with your Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi when there are no power problems? The device also functions as a WiFi extender and can be recharged for the next outage.
What’s Included in the Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi?
- WiFi 6 WiFi Extender
- Two Ethernet ports
- Rechargeable battery worthy of four hours
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
NOW TV
NOW TV is a live TV streaming service exclusively available to Xfinity Internet customers that comes with over 40 channels for $20/month. The “skinny bundle” is some of the more popular channels (like A&E, Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC) at an easy-to-afford price and will appeal most to fans of NBC & lifestyle channels. It does not offer news, sports, or local channels, but you get access to NBC and some live sports through Peacock which NOW TV users get for free.