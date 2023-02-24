Confirmed: MLS Season Pass to Make 31 Games Free on Apple TV App in First Three Weeks of 2023 Season

The MLS season is upon us and that means that for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every single game of the domestic soccer league on Apple TV. Last summer, the tech giant inked a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer to carry every regular season, postseason, and League Cup game, and that starts on Saturday, Feb. 25.

While all matches will be available via the MLS League Pass — which runs $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the entire season — when the initial announcement was made in June 2022, Apple said that “a broad selection” of games would be available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no extra cost, and that a limited number of games would be available for free to anyone via the Apple TV app. Then, in November, the streamer announced that up to 40% of the matches would be available for free.

With the season about to start, The Streamable has confirmed that of the 55 games to be held during the first three weeks of the MLS season, 31 of them will be free for anyone to watch via the Apple TV app, including the entire opening weekend. That means, between Feb. 25 and March 19, you can watch 56% of the MLS matches at no cost; only 24 will be reserved exclusively for MLS Season Pass subscribers.

What Games Will Be Free on MLS Season Pass During First Three Weeks?

So, get your snacks set up, your face paint on, your favorite chants ready, and prepare to immerse yourself in the beautiful game for free over the next free weeks.