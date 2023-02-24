Confirmed: MLS Season Pass to Make 31 Games Free on Apple TV App in First Three Weeks of 2023 Season
The MLS season is upon us and that means that for the first time ever, fans will be able to watch every single game of the domestic soccer league on Apple TV. Last summer, the tech giant inked a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer to carry every regular season, postseason, and League Cup game, and that starts on Saturday, Feb. 25.
While all matches will be available via the MLS League Pass — which runs $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the entire season — when the initial announcement was made in June 2022, Apple said that “a broad selection” of games would be available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no extra cost, and that a limited number of games would be available for free to anyone via the Apple TV app. Then, in November, the streamer announced that up to 40% of the matches would be available for free.
With the season about to start, The Streamable has confirmed that of the 55 games to be held during the first three weeks of the MLS season, 31 of them will be free for anyone to watch via the Apple TV app, including the entire opening weekend. That means, between Feb. 25 and March 19, you can watch 56% of the MLS matches at no cost; only 24 will be reserved exclusively for MLS Season Pass subscribers.
What Games Will Be Free on MLS Season Pass During First Three Weeks?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Streaming
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Atlanta United
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|New England Revolution
|Charlotte FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Dynamo FC
|FC Cincinnati
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|D.C. United
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal
|Inter Miami CF
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Red Bulls
|Orlando City
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Crew
|Philadelphia Union
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|8:30 p.m.
|St. Louis CITY SC
|Austin FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota United
|FC Dallas
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|9:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Football Club
|LA Galaxy
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|10:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|Portland Timbers
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|10:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|Sunday, Feb 26
|8:00 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids
|Seattle Sounders FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|Saturday, Mar 4
|4:30 p.m.
|Portland Timbers
|Los Angeles Football Club
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|Columbus Crew
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union
|Inter Miami CF
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville SC
|New York Red Bulls
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|8:30 p.m.
|New York City Football Club
|Chicago Fire
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|10:30 p.m.
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|Saturday, Mar 11
|12 noon
|Atlanta United
|Charlotte FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Seattle Sounders FC
|FC Cincinnati
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|8:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal
|Nashville SC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|9:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|Real Salt Lake
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|10:30 p.m.
|St. Louis CITY SC
|Portland Timbers
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|10:30 p.m.
|Colorado Rapids
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|Saturday, Mar 18
|3:00 p.m.
|Los Angeles Football Club
|Seattle Sounders FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|6:30 p.m.
|Inter Miami CF
|Toronto FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|FC Dallas
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|7:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|Houston Dynamo FC
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota United
|Colorado Rapids
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
|9:30 p.m.
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|LA Galaxy
|Watch Free on Apple TV App
So, get your snacks set up, your face paint on, your favorite chants ready, and prepare to immerse yourself in the beautiful game for free over the next free weeks.
