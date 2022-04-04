DEAL ALERT: DIRECTV STREAM Offering 50% Off Premium Channels for Existing Subscribers

DIRECTV STREAM is not messing around when it comes to courting new customers and keeping existing subscribers happy. In addition to their limited-time, $10 per month rebate offer and their three-month free premium channels deals for new customers, the live TV streaming service also has a pretty good bargain for existing customers as well.

As we reported on Friday, Reddit users initially flagged a DIRECTV STREAM deal that appears to only be available for some of the service’s existing customers. And now, DIRECTV has confirmed to The Streamable that the discount is, “Available to everyone except those who already subscribe to the premium channels or have had it in the last 6 months.”

This offer will allow existing subscribers to receive 50% off the cost of Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz for three months. Since all three premium channels normally run $11 per month, that means that for roughly 90 days, viewers can watch them for $5.50 each. Customers can add any combination of the channels and still receive the discount. If they sign up for all three services for all three months, they will be getting a $99 value for just $49.50.

How to Get Free Premium Channels from DIRECTV STREAM

Click Here to Activate The Offer.

Sign up for the additional premium channels.

Receive the corresponding premium channels for 50% off for three months.

As the DIRECTV representative told us, the offer does not apply to users that already subscribe to those premium channels, or who have in the past half-year, but otherwise, current subscribers are eligible to take advantage of this deal.

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark. They recently introduced new no-contract plans starting at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for one-year. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.

