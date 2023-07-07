DEAL ALERT: DIRECTV STREAM Users Can Get 3 Months of MGM+ Free if They Add Movies Extra Pack ($18 Value)

Users of the live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM already know the service’s Movies Extra add-on package of channels comes with a fantastic lineup at a great price. For just $4.99 per month on top of their base plan, users can watch blockbuster films, classics, and family favorites on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sony Movie Channel, and six other networks.

But DIRECTV has decided that’s simply not enough movies! To rectify that, DIRECTV is offering new and existing customers a special promotion: if you sign up for the Movies Extra pack at the normal $4.99 monthly price, you can get three months of MGM+ completely free!

How to Get Three Months of MGM+ For Free on DIRECTV STREAM

Click here to get the Movies Extra pack and MGM+ .

. Click “Add Movies Extra Pack.”

Sign into your DIRECTV STREAM account, or choose a plan and sign up if you’re a new customer.

Confirm your payment details to add the Movies Extra pack, and set up your MGM+ account.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com Get MGM+ for Free with Movies Extra add-on

Once you follow these steps, you’ll be ready to start streaming the entire MGM+ library. Highlights include original series like “Godfather of Harlem” and “Domina,” as well as top MGM films like “Creed III” and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The streamer is also home to “FROM,” one of The Streamable's 10 best streaming shows available currently.

The Movies Extra pack on DIRECTV STREAM contains eight total channels: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, Sony Movies, HDNet Movies, Smithsonian Channel, Crime & Investigation, MTV Live, and Shorts TV. You’ll have to pay the full $4.99 price to get free access to MGM+, but considering the amount of content available between the premium channel and the Movies Extra add-on, it’s a great deal.

If you’re one of the customers affected by Nexstar’s removal of more than 200 stations around the United States from DIRECTV STREAM, this is the perfect offer for you. You’ll get premium programming from MGM+ for free for 90 days, which should give DIRECTV and Nexstar ample time to resolve their carriage dispute.