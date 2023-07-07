 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: DIRECTV STREAM Users Can Get 3 Months of MGM+ Free if They Add Movies Extra Pack ($18 Value)

David Satin

Users of the live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM already know the service’s Movies Extra add-on package of channels comes with a fantastic lineup at a great price. For just $4.99 per month on top of their base plan, users can watch blockbuster films, classics, and family favorites on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sony Movie Channel, and six other networks.

But DIRECTV has decided that’s simply not enough movies! To rectify that, DIRECTV is offering new and existing customers a special promotion: if you sign up for the Movies Extra pack at the normal $4.99 monthly price, you can get three months of MGM+ completely free!

How to Get Three Months of MGM+ For Free on DIRECTV STREAM

  • Click here to get the Movies Extra pack and MGM+.
  • Click “Add Movies Extra Pack.”
  • Sign into your DIRECTV STREAM account, or choose a plan and sign up if you’re a new customer.
  • Confirm your payment details to add the Movies Extra pack, and set up your MGM+ account.

Once you follow these steps, you’ll be ready to start streaming the entire MGM+ library. Highlights include original series like “Godfather of Harlem” and “Domina,” as well as top MGM films like “Creed III” and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The streamer is also home to “FROM,” one of The Streamable's 10 best streaming shows available currently.

The Movies Extra pack on DIRECTV STREAM contains eight total channels: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, Sony Movies, HDNet Movies, Smithsonian Channel, Crime & Investigation, MTV Live, and Shorts TV. You’ll have to pay the full $4.99 price to get free access to MGM+, but considering the amount of content available between the premium channel and the Movies Extra add-on, it’s a great deal.

If you’re one of the customers affected by Nexstar’s removal of more than 200 stations around the United States from DIRECTV STREAM, this is the perfect offer for you. You’ll get premium programming from MGM+ for free for 90 days, which should give DIRECTV and Nexstar ample time to resolve their carriage dispute.

    MGM+

    MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.

    DIRECTV STREAM

    DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the top 35 cable channels. New subscribers can get a free Gemini streaming device from the company, in which case the service is called “DIRECTV via Internet.”

    DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN fees or Broadcast TV fee.

    The service includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.

    The service was previously called AT&T TV.

