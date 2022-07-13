DEAL ALERT: Existing Hulu Subscribers Can Get $20 Amazon Credit for Free with This Deal

Normally when you see a streaming service, cell phone company, or nearly any other type of service provider offering a discount, it is specifically to entice new consumers to sign up for something, meaning that long-time, existing customers are left out in the cold. However, that is not the case with this gift card deal from Hulu and Amazon.

For a limited time — and while “supplies” last — current subscribers to the Disney-owned streamer who purchase at least $100 in Hulu gift cards through Amazon will receive $20 in “bounceback credits” that will automatically be applied to their Amazon accounts.

The Hulu gift cards can then be used to pay for monthly or annual subscription fees, while the Amazon credit can be used on any purchase from the online retailer.

How To Get The Deal:

Click Here. Enter the details about where you would like the digital gift cards to be sent (you can send them to your own email address, or as a gift to someone else). Make sure to select at least $100 in gift cards. Add the gift cards to your cart. Enter the promotional code “HULU22” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box in the “Payment Method” section when you check out. Check for the confirmation email and look for the $20 credit in your Amazon account within three days.

Shop Now $100 amazon.com Get $20 on Amazon Credit with Code: HULU22

RELATED:

This deal isn’t the only discount Amazon is offering on streaming-related products right now. As part of Prime Days, you can also get two months of a host of streaming services for just $0.99 per month through Prime Video Channels.

Additionally, Prime Day has huge savings on the best smart TVs and streaming devices from Roku, Fire TV, and more.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.