 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

DEAL ALERT: Get a Free Fire TV Stick 4K When You Sign-Up For fuboTV Quarterly Plan

Jason Gurwin

If you’re in need of a new streaming device, fuboTV is offering a a free Fire Stick 4K to new subscribers. In order to be eligible, you have to select one of their quarterly plans, which pre-pays for three months - instead of a month-to-month plan.

How to Get a Free Fire Stick 4K from fuboTV

  • Click Here to Activate the Offer
  • Select “Start Free Trial”
  • Add Your E-Mail Address & Password
  • Select Their “Pro” or “Elite” Bundle
  • Choose Their Quarterly Option
  • Complete Sign-Up

The other benefit of choosing their “Pro” Quarterly Bundle is while it is the same $69.99 a month (paid quarterly), you will get access to additional channels like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and more for no extra charge. The Pro Plan includes 10 simultaneous streams (at-home) and a 1,000 DVR.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans to stream some hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. Besides DIRECTV STREAM, they are the only service to carry MSG, MSG+, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

They offer plans starting at $64.99 a month with 27 of the Top 35 channels (a full list is below), locals from CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC, 250 Hour DVR, and 3 simultaneous streams. For $5 more, you can add an upgraded 1,000 Hour DVR and near Unlimited at-home streams.

In addition to the free trial, all subscribers will get access to channels in the fubo Extra add-on (30+ channels) through December 29th at no extra charge. The add-on is normally a $7.99 add-on to the fuboTV Standard Plan.

Some of those include sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNews, ACC Network, SEC Network, while others include Cooking Channel, American Heroes, Discovery Family, GSN, and more.

Top Cable Channels Available on fuboTV

“fubo”
Free Trial
$64.99
A&E -
AMC
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network -
CNN -
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime -
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS -
TLC
TNT -
Travel Channel
truTV -
USA Network
VH1
WE tv

Sports Channels Available on fuboTV

Top Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$64.99
ESPN
ESPN2
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
Fox Sports 2
NBC Sports Network
TBS -
TNT -

Pro Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$64.99
MLB Network ^ $11
NBA TV ^ $11
NFL Network
NFL RedZone ^ $11
NHL Network ^ $11

Regional Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$64.99
Altitude -
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Bally Sports Arizona -
Bally Sports Carolinas -
Bally Sports Detroit -
Bally Sports Florida -
Bally Sports Great Lakes -
Bally Sports Indiana -
Bally Sports Kansas City -
Bally Sports Midwest -
Bally Sports New Orleans -
Bally Sports North -
Bally Sports Ohio -
Bally Sports Oklahoma -
Bally Sports San Diego -
Bally Sports SoCal -
Bally Sports South -
Bally Sports Southeast -
Bally Sports Southwest -
Bally Sports Sun -
Bally Sports Tennessee -
Bally Sports West -
Bally Sports Wisconsin -
Fox Sports Arizona -
Fox Sports Carolinas -
Fox Sports Detroit -
Fox Sports Florida -
Fox Sports Indiana -
Fox Sports Kansas City -
Fox Sports Midwest -
Fox Sports New Orleans -
Fox Sports North -
Fox Sports Ohio -
Fox Sports Oklahoma -
Fox Sports Prime Ticket -
Fox Sports San Diego -
Fox Sports South -
Fox Sports Southeast -
Fox Sports Southwest -
Fox Sports Sun -
Fox Sports Tennessee -
Fox Sports West -
Fox Sports Wisconsin -
Longhorn Network -
Marquee Sports Network
MASN -
MASN2 -
MSG
MSG+
NBC Sports Bay Area
NBC Sports Boston
NBC Sports California
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Northwest
NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBC Sports Philadelphia+
NBC Sports Washington
NBC Sports Washington+
NESN
Root Sports Northwest
Spectrum SportsNet -
Spectrum SportsNet LA -
SportsNet NY
SportsTime Ohio -
YES Network -

College Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$64.99
ACC Network
ACC Network Extra -
Big Ten Network
CBS Sports Network
ESPNU ^ $8
Longhorn Network -
Pac-12 Network ^ $11
SEC Network

Other Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$64.99
beIN Sports
Next Level Sports
ESPNEWS ^ $8
Fox Soccer Plus ^ $6
Golf Channel
Olympic Channel
Tennis Channel ^ $11
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.