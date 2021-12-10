DEAL ALERT: Get a Free Fire TV Stick 4K When You Sign-Up For fuboTV Quarterly Plan

If you’re in need of a new streaming device, fuboTV is offering a a free Fire Stick 4K to new subscribers. In order to be eligible, you have to select one of their quarterly plans, which pre-pays for three months - instead of a month-to-month plan.

How to Get a Free Fire Stick 4K from fuboTV

Click Here to Activate the Offer

Select “Start Free Trial”

Add Your E-Mail Address & Password

Select Their “Pro” or “Elite” Bundle

Choose Their Quarterly Option

Complete Sign-Up

The other benefit of choosing their “Pro” Quarterly Bundle is while it is the same $69.99 a month (paid quarterly), you will get access to additional channels like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and more for no extra charge. The Pro Plan includes 10 simultaneous streams (at-home) and a 1,000 DVR.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans to stream some hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. Besides DIRECTV STREAM, they are the only service to carry MSG, MSG+, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

They offer plans starting at $64.99 a month with 27 of the Top 35 channels (a full list is below), locals from CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC, 250 Hour DVR, and 3 simultaneous streams. For $5 more, you can add an upgraded 1,000 Hour DVR and near Unlimited at-home streams.

In addition to the free trial, all subscribers will get access to channels in the fubo Extra add-on (30+ channels) through December 29th at no extra charge. The add-on is normally a $7.99 add-on to the fuboTV Standard Plan.

Some of those include sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNews, ACC Network, SEC Network, while others include Cooking Channel, American Heroes, Discovery Family, GSN, and more.

Top Cable Channels Available on fuboTV

Sports Channels Available on fuboTV

Top Sports

Pro Sports

Regional Sports

College Sports

Other Sports