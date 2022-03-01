DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount+ For JUST $1 a Month For 3 Months Until March 8th (80% OFF)

In honor of its one-year anniversary, new customers will be able to get three months of Paramount+ Premium for just $1 per month (normally $4.99) for their Essential Plan, or $2 per month (normally $9.99) for their Premium Plan. To activate the deal, you can use promo code BIRTHDAY through March 8th.

In addition to every March Madness game on CBS, you can also watch Champions League, Serie A, “Yellowstone” prequel “1883”, and more.

How to Get a 3 Months of Paramount+ For $1

Click here to activate the deal

Use Promo Code: BIRTHDAY

You will get three months of their Essential Plan for $1, or Premium Plan for $2

If you want to watch all of tournament games, you can combine this deal with Sling TV, which includes TNT, TBS, and truTV in their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. Both the Orange and Blue options are just $35 per month — making it the cheapest way to stream March Madness without cable.

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your local CBS affiliate and March Madness (with Premium Plan, which is included in the offer)

“NFL on CBS” games all season long

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game

You will also be able to watch new release films like “A Quiet Place: Part II,” or family favorites including “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian — and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including “The Avengers,” “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Skyfall,” and more (a full list is below). The service also premiered Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “Infinite,” which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content as the streamer recently announced that they would be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Interrogation,” “The Good Fight,” and more. You can see a full list of original series here.

How to Stream Paramount+ for Free

Stream Paramount+ originals with a 1-Month Free Trial. Streamable content also includes live NFL games and on-demand access to 30,000+ TV show episodes.

Movies on Paramount+

Action

Terminator: Dark Fate

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Red Dawn

Skyfall

The Avengers

Gemini Man

The Rhythm Section

Horror

Body Cam

Saint Maud

Crawl

Child’s Play

Gretel & Hansel

Pet Cemetery

The Prodigy

The Haunting

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Arachnophobia

Kids/Family

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Addams Family

Wonder Park

The Adventures of Tintin

Charlotte’s Web

Comedies

Like a Boss

The Hustle

Valley Girl

What Men Want

Fighting with My Family

The Little Hours

The Dictator

I Love You, Man

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Tropic Thunder

No Strings Attached

Hello, My Name Is Doris

The School of Rock