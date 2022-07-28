DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium for Just $1.83 per Month for a Year and Stream Premier League, MLB, NFL, WWE

Want to stream “The Office,” Sunday Night Football, Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, or every WWE pay-per-view?

For a limited time, new subscribers to Peacock can get 56% off their next year of service, meaning that you can stream Peacock Premium for just $1.83 per month ($22 prepaid annually). The offer is only valid for a limited time, so you have to hurry.

How to Get 56% Off Peacock

Click here to purchase the discounted gift card.

After you purchase, you will receive a Gift Code to activate the offer.

Visit the Peacock website to create your account.

Add your Gift Code as a Promo Code at the checkout screen.

Get The Deal $22 | normally $50 peacocktv.com Get Peacock For Just $1.83 a Month For 12Months

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next-day access to the current season of all NBCU series, early access to late-night shows, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League Soccer, Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff, WWE Network, Notre Dame Football, the Ryder Cup, and The Olympics.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock has original series including shows like “Rutherford Falls,” “Belair,” and “Dr. Death,” as well as many classic shows like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago Fire.”

Starting last month, Peacock Premium subscribers were able to access both new episodes the next day and the full libraries of Bravo shows, which means that if you wanted to watch your favorite installments of the “Real Housewives” franchise, “Below Deck,” “Summer House,” or “Watch What Happens Live,” you can get them all with your Peacock subscription.