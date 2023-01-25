DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium for Just $2.49 per Month for the Next Year (40% Off)
Want to stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, “The Office,” Premier League soccer, every WWE pay-per-view, and the latest season of “Bel-Air”? With its “New Year Offer,” NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock is offering customers 40% off for just a few days.
For just a few days, you can get Peacock Premium for just $29.99 for an entire year ($2.49 per month), which is normally $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually.
Here’s how you can take advantage of the deal starting today.
How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium
- Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.
- Apply Promo Code: NEWYEAR23
- It will take 40% off the Annual Plan.
- Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
What Can You Watch on Peacock?
In September, Peacock became the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 40% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers.
This week, Academy Award nominee “Tár” arrive on Peacock, and the breakout horror film “M3gan” will also be coming to the NBCUniversal streamer in the coming months as well. On Friday, Rian Johnson’s new procedural detective comedy “Poker Face” starring Natasha Lyonne will begin streaming, and in February, Season 2 of “Bel-Air” will arrive on Peacock.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.