DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium for Just $2.49 per Month for the Next Year (40% Off)

Want to stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, “The Office,” Premier League soccer, every WWE pay-per-view, and the latest season of “Bel-Air”? With its “New Year Offer,” NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock is offering customers 40% off for just a few days.

For just a few days, you can get Peacock Premium for just $29.99 for an entire year ($2.49 per month), which is normally $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually.

Here’s how you can take advantage of the deal starting today.

How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Apply Promo Code: NEWYEAR23

It will take 40% off the Annual Plan.

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

What Can You Watch on Peacock?

In September, Peacock became the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 40% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers.

This week, Academy Award nominee “Tár” arrive on Peacock, and the breakout horror film “M3gan” will also be coming to the NBCUniversal streamer in the coming months as well. On Friday, Rian Johnson’s new procedural detective comedy “Poker Face” starring Natasha Lyonne will begin streaming, and in February, Season 2 of “Bel-Air” will arrive on Peacock.