DEAL ALERT: Get Six Months of MGM+ Free With Purchase of Fire TV Device

David Satin

Amazon held its annual fall product launch this week, and as usual the company has some terrific new gadgets on offer. During the event, Amazon showed off new streaming devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, its most powerful streaming stick ever.

To celebrate the release of these new devices, Amazon is offering customers a fantastic deal. Users who purchase a new Fire TV-branded smart TV or streaming device will get a six-month subscription to MGM+ completely free. Check out the new Fire TV streaming players below, and snag one if you want half a year of MGM+ at no cost!

Which of Amazon’s New Streaming Devices Come with Six Months of MGM+ Free?

Your device should come with full instructions on how to activate the six-month trial of MGM+, which will likely involve a special promotional code sent directly to the email associated with your Amazon account. Once you follow those instructions, you’ll be ready to start streaming immediately!

MGM+ carries a wide variety of content, including original series such as “From,” “Godfather of Harlem” and “The Winter King.” It also has a great movie selection, with blockbuster titles like “Top Gun: Maverick” and arthouse flicks like “Licorice Pizza” in its lineup. There’s no ads on the service, and users can download content to watch offline any time they want.

The new Fire TV sticks from Amazon come with an upgraded version of the Alexa home assistant. Programmed with generative AI, users can now ask Alexa to “show me movies with big car chases” or “take me to a new show I would love” and be given recommendations instantly, so there’s never a need to worry about what you’re going to stream next.

