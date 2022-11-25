DEAL ALERT: Get the Biggest Discount Ever Offered on NBA League Pass ($50 For Entire Season) on Prime Video

For Black Friday 2022, you can get an all-time low price for NBA League Pass. Through Cyber Monday, you can get the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season for just $50 (normally $99.99).

At 50% OFF NBA League Pass, this is biggest sale they’ve ever offered on NBA League Pass. The deal is available directly from the NBA website, or through through Prime Video Channels.

How to Get a 50% OFF NBA League Pass

Since NBA TV is now included, you will also get a 24/7 feed of NBA TV. In addition to live games, you will also get all their studio shows.

With NBA League Pass, you will get every out-of-market game for all NBA teams. You won’t be able to stream nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market are blacked out.

With NBA League Pass, you can choose the home and away feed. They also have in-stream advanced stats, so you can check the players’ and teams’ performance without leaving the stream. After the game, you will have access to full-length and 10-min condensed replays. For those games that are blacked out, you will get on-demand access 3 days after the broadcast.

Can You Watch Locally Televised NBA Games with NBA League Pass?

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Unfortunately, with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV all without Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet.

For Bally Sports RSNs, you can stream them using Bally Sports+, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, along with a DIRECTV STREAM. DIRECTV STREAM also carries YES Network and Spectrum SportsNet in their $89.99 a month Choice Plan.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Philadelphia 76ers, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

For others like the New York Knicks (MSG), Portland Trail Blazers (ROOT Sports Northwest), Houston Rockets (AT&T SportsNet Southwest), Denver Nuggets (Altitude), and Utah Jazz (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), you can use either fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM.