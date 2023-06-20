DEAL ALERT: Get Two Free Weeks of VidAngel to Filter Inappropriate Streaming Content; Here’s How It Works

Kids across the country are now enjoying the freedom that comes with summer vacation, but this means that many parents are frantically trying to figure out what they can have their children do to keep them occupied until school starts again. Invariably, this will mean an increased amount of screen time for many kids, but depending on what they are watching, the content they come across can be concerning. That is where VidAngel comes in.

Whether you are looking for a way to ensure that your kids aren’t watching videos from streaming services that have profanity, violence, and sexual content, or you are just looking for a way to filter out content that you don’t want to see, VidAngel has a solution. The service connects with many of the top subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services on the market today — including Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, and more — and automatically removes inappropriate language and frames set by profile filters.

How to Get Two Free Weeks of VidAngel Service:

VidAngel allows users to connect their streaming services and apply pre-made filters to thousands of movies and TV shows, including recent and upcoming releases such as Netflix’s “Black Mirror” Season 6, Apple TV+’s “Silo,” Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” Season 3, and many others. The service offers both audio and video filters that can be set for all content or can be modified the levels before watching each individual title.

Keep in mind that VidAngel is not able to filter every title on all of the services that it supports. Depending on the original studios behind certain titles, regardless of what platform they now stream from, there are restrictions based on previous agreements. However, if after your two-week free trial is over, you think that there is enough to make a subscription work, VidAngel costs $9.99 per month and you can cancel anytime. However, once you sign up, you are then able to upgrade to an annual subscription that will save an additional 16%.

What Streaming Services Does VidAngel Work With?

What Can You Filter Out with VidAngel?

VidAngel allows subscribers to remove profanity, nudity, drug and alcohol use, violence, and more to varying degrees of sensitivity. The filters come in different content categories and caregivers can set the limits based on what they feel is most appropriate for their families.

VidAngel makes it clear that it does not condone public censorship, but wants to give users the ability to have a larger say over what is streamed in their homes. However, while VidAngel does provide filters for racial and bigoted slurs, it does not allow users to filter for race, skin color, religion, or sexual orientation.

How Much Content Does VidAngel Remove from Shows and Movies?

Depending on the individual filters and the chosen content, VidAngel has the ability to remove very little from a streaming title, or quite a bit. It also allows subscribers to remove the images from scenes, but not the audio. Take the episode of STARZ historical drama “Outlander” referenced below for example. Depending on how you configure your filters, you can see the amount of time that will be censored will fluctuate.

