DEAL ALERT: LG Smart TV Owners Get Two Free Months of MLS Season Pass

As the season heads into summer, certain soccer fans are now getting the chance to stream even more matches from the beautiful game. On Friday, it was announced that [LG Smart TV] owners would be getting two free months of MLS Season Pass. The streaming package that has every single [MLS][mls-soccer] game is available via the Apple TV app and now viewers with LG owners with TVs made starting in 2016 will get access for free for two months.

How to Get LG Smart TV’s Two-Month Free Trial of MLS Season Pass

Visit the LG Content Store on your 2016-2023 LG Smart TV

or

Click on the MLS Season Pass banner on your LG Smart TV Home menu.

Promotion runs through July 26.

MLS Season Pass is standalone subscription service born out of the domestic soccer league’s history-making deal with Apple. The agreement will see Apple TV be the home for every single game that an MLS team plays for an entire decade. The service also includes hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches. Also, prior to every MLS and Leagues Cup match, subscribers can check out the “MLS 360 Countdown” pregame show in both English and Spanish.

After the free-trial ends, the service runs $14.99 per month for non Apple TV+ subscribers and $12.99 if you also are a customer of the company’s subscription service. There are also currently deals going on if you sign up for the remainder of the season.

Since most of the league’s games are now concentrated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, MLS Season Pass also features the “MLS 360” whip-around show bringing fans all of the most important action from around the league. Then, following all of the day’s games, “MLS Wrap-Up” brings live postgame coverage in English and Spanish.

MLS Season Pass also offers on-demand content from across the league and from each individual team, making it a must-have for any diehard soccer fan.