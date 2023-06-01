Apple Drops MLS Season Pass Price for Mid-Season; Sign-Ups Have Been Better Than Expected

Apple is dropping the price of MLS Season Pass — but says it’s not due to a lack of sign-ups.

According to 9to5Mac, MLS Season Pass will be discounted to $49.99 from $99.99 due to the season reaching the halfway point; a common practice for sports-focused streamers like MLB.TV and NBA League Pass. While fans don’t need to be Apple TV+ subscribers to get all of the Major League Soccer action, by signing up for the service, they can save an extra $10 on the deal. Keep in mind that while subscribers will pay the discounted price for the remainder of this year, the deal will auto-renew at the full $99.99 total in time for next season.

Fortunately for MLS fans, this deal isn’t coming up due to lackluster numbers. In fact, Apple’s SVP of services Eddy Cue commented this week that MLS Season Pass exceeded its forecasted expectations in terms of both subscription and viewership numbers, saying that the new service has performed “much better than forecasted,” according to 9to5Mac.

Granted, T-Mobile customers have had two chances at a discounted MLS Season Pass — once completely comped and the other a one-month discount. It’s unclear how these promotions have impacted MLS’s viewership numbers on Apple TV since the company does not provide viewership totals.

This is Year 1 of a decade-long partnership between Apple and MLS and it’s good to see a positive start to the relationship. MLS took a huge leap by putting all of its matches on a streaming service in lieu of continuing its linear relationships with ESPN and Fox. While games no longer air on the worldwide leader in sports, Fox did sign a multi-year deal to broadcast games, but it is not exclusive as every match will be a part of Apple’s service.

The discounted, mid-season price for MLS Season Pass is available now. Remember you can also utilize Apple TV’s Multiview function to watch multiple matches at the same time. You can also check out MLS studio shows while the games are live using this function, too.