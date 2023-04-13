DEAL ALERT: New Customers Get Peacock Premium for $19.99 for Full Year with Macy’s Star Rewards Membership
Do you happen to be a frequent Macy’s shopper and a TV fan? If a day of shopping followed by a classic movie such as “Dirty Dancing” or binging “Love Island” sounds like a great plan for your day off, you’re in luck. Macy’s Star Rewards members can now get an entire year of [Peacock Premium] for only $19.99.
Normally, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, so this is a savings of over 60%. The deal is only open to customers who are new to Peacock Premium. If you’re not already a Macy’s Star Rewards member, you can sign up for free. Then, for the price of a few coffees, you can have Peacock Premium for a full 12 months for under $20.
How to Get One Year of Peacock Premium for $19.99
If You Are Already a Macy’s Star Rewards Member
- Find the promotional email from Macy’s announcing the deal and locate your promo code.
- If you are a Star Rewards member and didn’t receive the email, make sure that you are opted-in to receive marketing communications from Macy’s.
- Click here to create your account.
- Enter the promo code.
- Complete registration and provide payment information.
If You Are Not Already a Macy’s Star Rewards Member
- Click here to sign up for Macy's Star Rewards.
- Once you receive the promotional email, locate your promo code.
- Click here to create your account.
- Enter the promo code.
- Complete registration and provide payment information.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
What Can You Watch on Peacock?
Peacock’s immense library is an incredible draw, with the films from the “John Wick” franchise, classic shows such as “House MD” and “Brooklyn 99,” plus a plethora of new titles including “Poker Face” and “Lopez vs Lopez,” plus movies like “Meet Cute” and “She Said.”
Peacock Premium is a treasure trove for those who love sports. Some events include the MLB games, tennis, IndyCar races, and Notre Dame football matches that can be streamed live on the platform. Plus, in 2024, Peacock TV will be the only place you’ll be able to watch the Tour de France.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.