DEAL ALERT: New, Existing Xfinity Customers Can Save Up to $200 on Full Season of NFL Sunday Ticket

The NFL season is approaching like a freight train. This year, fans of the league will note that its out-of-market games service NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube TV after years of exclusive availability with DIRECTV.

Xfinity customers who never had access to NFL Sunday Ticket will find they can now subscribe to the service with or without a YouTube TV subscription. On top of that, YouTube is partnering with Xfinity for a special offer: new Xfinity TV and internet subscribers can get $200 off their first season of NFL Sunday Ticket. Discounts for existing customers are also available, so keep reading for more information!

How to Get $200 off Full Season of NFL Sunday Ticket When Subscribing to Xfinity TV and Internet

Redeem your code now $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Follow this link to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket once you’ve received your sign-up code from Xfinity.

Select existing Xfinity Rewards members are also eligible to get a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket this season. If you’re subscribed to Xfinity TV and Xfinity internet plans and you’re a Diamond or Platinum-level Rewards member, you can also head to xfinity.com/rewards and sign up to receive a code for $100 off your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription this fall.

If you’re not an Xfinity TV and internet customer, you can still access a deal on NFL Sunday Ticket this year. Verizon customers who opt for specific plans and devices can get this season of Sunday Ticket free, and many users who are already signed up for the service have received an offer of four free months of Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium streaming platform Max.

Customers who purchase select models of TCL smart TVs can get up to $200 off on a Sunday Ticket subscription as well, so there are plenty of ways to see out-of-market NFL action this year and save big bucks. Prospective Xfinity customers have never had a better reason to sign up, as they can get a full season of NFL Sunday Ticket for as low as $249 if they take advantage of this new offer.