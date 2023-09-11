DEAL ALERT: Save 25% or More on Fubo Subscription, Plus 7-Day Free Trial

In the biggest discount we’ve ever seen from Fubo, the live TV streaming service is looking to lure new subscribers away from Spectrum — who is currently in a carriage dispute with Disney — with a deal providing at least a 25% savings. But the good news is that you don’t have to be a Spectrum customer to get the deal.

While we’ve seen promotions leading up to past Super Bowls from Fubo, they’ve always made subscribers pay in quarterly installments and have never discounted their service this much. This time, the deal is saving significant dollars for two full months with the streamer’s month-to-month plan, no long-term commitment required.

How to Get at Least 25% off Fubo for 2 Months

Click here to activate the offer.

Select either Fubo’s Pro or Ultimate Plans.

— Pro gives you 25% off

— Ultimate gives you 30% off

— Pro gives you 25% off — Ultimate gives you 30% off Enter your email address and create a password.

Complete the checkout process.

Save 25% Now Starting at $74.99 + fees fubo.tv Get a 7-Day Free Trial for a Limited Time on Top Of Your Monthly Savings

The other benefit of choosing their “Pro” Quarterly Bundle is while it is the same $74.99 per month (paid quarterly), you will get access to additional channels like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and more for no extra charge. The Pro Plan includes 10 simultaneous at-home streams and a 1,000-hour DVR.

Fubo is a great option for sports fans to stream some hard-to-get regional sports networks (RSNs). Besides DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo is the only service to carry MSG, MSG+, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

The service offers plans starting at $74.99 per month with 27 of the top 35 channels (see the full list below), local channels from CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC; a 1,000-hour DVR; and 10 simultaneous streams. But something to note with all those sports channels is that Fubo will charge you a regional sports fee on top of the $74.99 Pro and $99.99 Ultimate tier. These fees will tack on an additional $10 to $15 more per month, which the discount won’t apply to.

Save 25% Now Starting at $74.99 + fees fubo.tv Get a 7-Day Free Trial for a Limited Time on Top Of Your Monthly Savings

Sports Channels Available on fuboTV