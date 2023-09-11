 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Save 25% or More on Fubo Subscription, Plus 7-Day Free Trial

Mike Nelson, Matt Tamanini

In the biggest discount we’ve ever seen from Fubo, the live TV streaming service is looking to lure new subscribers away from Spectrum — who is currently in a carriage dispute with Disney — with a deal providing at least a 25% savings. But the good news is that you don’t have to be a Spectrum customer to get the deal.

While we’ve seen promotions leading up to past Super Bowls from Fubo, they’ve always made subscribers pay in quarterly installments and have never discounted their service this much. This time, the deal is saving significant dollars for two full months with the streamer’s month-to-month plan, no long-term commitment required.

How to Get at Least 25% off Fubo for 2 Months

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Select either Fubo’s Pro or Ultimate Plans.
    — Pro gives you 25% off
    — Ultimate gives you 30% off
  • Enter your email address and create a password.
  • Complete the checkout process.

The other benefit of choosing their “Pro” Quarterly Bundle is while it is the same $74.99 per month (paid quarterly), you will get access to additional channels like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and more for no extra charge. The Pro Plan includes 10 simultaneous at-home streams and a 1,000-hour DVR.

Fubo is a great option for sports fans to stream some hard-to-get regional sports networks (RSNs). Besides DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo is the only service to carry MSG, MSG+, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

The service offers plans starting at $74.99 per month with 27 of the top 35 channels (see the full list below), local channels from CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC; a 1,000-hour DVR; and 10 simultaneous streams. But something to note with all those sports channels is that Fubo will charge you a regional sports fee on top of the $74.99 Pro and $99.99 Ultimate tier. These fees will tack on an additional $10 to $15 more per month, which the discount won’t apply to.

Sports Channels Available on fuboTV

Regional Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$85.98
Altitude
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Bally Sports Arizona
Bally Sports Carolinas
Bally Sports Detroit
Bally Sports Florida
Bally Sports Great Lakes
Bally Sports Indiana
Bally Sports Kansas City
Bally Sports Midwest
Bally Sports New Orleans
Bally Sports North
Bally Sports Ohio
Bally Sports Oklahoma
Bally Sports San Diego
Bally Sports SoCal
Bally Sports South
Bally Sports Southeast
Bally Sports Southwest
Bally Sports Sun
Bally Sports Tennessee
Bally Sports West
Bally Sports Wisconsin
Fox Sports Arizona
Fox Sports Carolinas
Fox Sports Detroit
Fox Sports Florida
Fox Sports Indiana
Fox Sports Kansas City
Fox Sports Midwest
Fox Sports New Orleans
Fox Sports North
Fox Sports Ohio
Fox Sports Oklahoma
Fox Sports Prime Ticket
Fox Sports San Diego
Fox Sports South
Fox Sports Southeast
Fox Sports Southwest
Fox Sports Sun
Fox Sports Tennessee
Fox Sports West
Fox Sports Wisconsin
Longhorn Network -
Marquee Sports Network
MASN -
MASN2 -
MSG
MSG Sportsnet
NBC Sports Bay Area
NBC Sports Boston
NBC Sports California
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Northwest
NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBC Sports Philadelphia+
NBC Sports Washington
NBC Sports Washington+
NESN
Root Sports Northwest
Spectrum SportsNet -
Spectrum SportsNet LA -
SportsNet NY
SportsTime Ohio -
YES Network -

Top Cable Channels Available on fuboTV

“fubo”
Free Trial
$85.98
A&E -
AMC -
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network -
CNN -
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime -
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS -
TLC
TNT -
Travel Channel
truTV -
USA Network
VH1
WE tv -

Top Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$85.98
ESPN
ESPN2
FS1
Fox Sports 2
TBS -
TNT -
USA Network

Pro Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$85.98
MLB Network ^ $8
NBA TV ^ $8
NFL Network
NFL RedZone ^ $11
NHL Network ^ $8

College Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$85.98
ACC Network
ACC Network Extra -
Big Ten Network
CBS Sports Network
ESPNU ^ $8
Longhorn Network -
Pac-12 Network ^ $8
SEC Network

Other Sports

“fubo”
Free Trial
$85.98
beIN Sports
Next Level Sports
ESPNEWS ^ $8
FanDuel TV -
Fox Soccer Plus ^ $6
Golf Channel
Tennis Channel ^ $8
DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.