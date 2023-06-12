DEAL ALERT: Save $55 on MLB.TV Single-Team Package via Prime Video Channels
We are now into June and, like the temperatures, baseball season is starting to heat up, and to celebrate Prime Video Channels is currently offering a special deal on Major League Baseball’s out-of-market package MLB.TV. For the rest of the season, you can subscribe to a single-team plan for just $49.99, a discount of $55 if you signed up directly.
After a free, seven-day trial, you will be able to watch every game from your favorite team that isn’t available nationally or in your local market.
How to Get an MLB.TV Single-Team Plan for Just $44.99
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Click “All Team Pass $24.99/month.”
- Confirm your subscription choice and that your payment and billing details are correct.
- Click “Start your free trial-pay later” to start watching immediately.
If you sign up for the same package directly from MLB.TV, it will cost you $104.99 for the remainder of the season, unless you are a San Diego Padres fan, and the plan will cost just $74.99 thanks to all of the drama surrounding its Bally Sports San Diego regional sports network (RSN).
Both Prime Video and MLB.TV currently have the same price on the out-of-market plans that allow baseball lovers to watch the games for every team in the league. You can subscribe through either source for $24.99 per month, following a free trial.
Similarly, earlier this month, Apple TV dropped the price for its Major League Soccer package MLS Season Pass as the 2023 campaign reached the halfway point. Customers are now able to watch every MLS game for the rest of the season for just $49.99, down from the full-season price of $99.99.
-
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
-
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($149.99) plan, which is also available for “All Teams” ($24.99) a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($129.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.