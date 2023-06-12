DEAL ALERT: Save $55 on MLB.TV Single-Team Package via Prime Video Channels

We are now into June and, like the temperatures, baseball season is starting to heat up, and to celebrate Prime Video Channels is currently offering a special deal on Major League Baseball’s out-of-market package MLB.TV. For the rest of the season, you can subscribe to a single-team plan for just $49.99, a discount of $55 if you signed up directly.

After a free, seven-day trial, you will be able to watch every game from your favorite team that isn’t available nationally or in your local market.

How to Get an MLB.TV Single-Team Plan for Just $44.99

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “All Team Pass $24.99/month.”

Confirm your subscription choice and that your payment and billing details are correct.

Click “Start your free trial-pay later” to start watching immediately.

If you sign up for the same package directly from MLB.TV, it will cost you $104.99 for the remainder of the season, unless you are a San Diego Padres fan, and the plan will cost just $74.99 thanks to all of the drama surrounding its Bally Sports San Diego regional sports network (RSN).

Both Prime Video and MLB.TV currently have the same price on the out-of-market plans that allow baseball lovers to watch the games for every team in the league. You can subscribe through either source for $24.99 per month, following a free trial.

Similarly, earlier this month, Apple TV dropped the price for its Major League Soccer package MLS Season Pass as the 2023 campaign reached the halfway point. Customers are now able to watch every MLS game for the rest of the season for just $49.99, down from the full-season price of $99.99.