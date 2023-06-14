DEAL ALERT: Save $60 on MLB.TV’s All Teams Annual Plan, Including Minor League Games, Pre and Postgame Shows

Now that both the NBA and NHL championships have been decided, it is time for sports fans across the country to turn their attention to Major League Baseball and Prime Video Channels is making it even easier to do just that. Currently, you can sign up to stream every out-of-market game for every team in the league for the rest of the season for 50% off of the normal $119.99 fee via Prime Video’s MLB.TV channel. That means that you can stream every MLB game not already available in your area for just $59.99 for the rest of the 2023 season.

How to Get an MLB.TV All Teams Yearly Plan for Just $59.99

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “All Team Pass $59.99/year.”

Confirm your subscription choice and that your payment and billing details are correct.

Click “Start your free trial-pay later” to start watching immediately.

In addition, a subscription to MLB.TV also includes access to hundreds of Minor League Baseball broadcasts, as well as MLB Big Inning, local pre and postgame coverage, and much more. Considering that teams are just over 1/3 of the way through the season, getting all of this programming in addition to the remaining games for 50% is a massive deal and baseball fans should jump on it while they can.

Earlier this week, Prime Video was also offering a deal on single-team annual plans, where you could stream every game for a club of your choice for just $49.99, but that deal has since expired, so this is the cheapest way to watch your favorite team during the duration of the 2023 regular season.

If you want to stick to just a single-team subscription, the price for that currently is $104.99 for the year and $19.99 per month, unless the team you are interested in following is the San Diego Padres, which would mean that your options are $74.99 for the year and $19.99 per month, since the league has taken over broadcast the team's games following the collapse of Bally Sports’ regional sports networks.