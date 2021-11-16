 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: You Can Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV When You Sign-Up For Sling TV

Jason Gurwin

Looking for a new streaming device this holiday season? If you want a Chromecast with Google TV, Sling TV has quite the deal.

For a limited time, you can get a Free Chromecast with Google TV, when you pre-pay for one month of service. That means you can get a month of Sling TV + a Chromecast for just $35 ($85 value).

How to Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV

  1. Click Here to activate the Free Chromecast Promo
  2. Select the “Get This Offer”
  3. Create Your Account
  4. Select Sling Orange or Sling Blue
  5. Add your payment information
  6. Subscribe and you will be mailed your device

If you just want a deal on Sling TV and already have a streaming device, they are also running a promo where you can get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue + Showtime for just $10.

The biggest difference between Chromecast with Google TV and previous Chromecast devices is that it has a on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos Cast from a iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.

What is The Difference Between Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 150 Hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Get $25 OFF Get $25 OFF Get $25 OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
