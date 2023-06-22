Did Warner Bros. Discovery Just Leak the Name of Its New Free Streaming Service?

It’s been nearly a year since Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced a free ad-supported streamer was in the works. Now, if you check out the live TV section of Tubi, you’ll find 14 channels all branded with the same title: WBtv. It’s a safe bet that will be the name of the standalone service when it launches. Bloomberg previously reported that would be the name. The branding of the Tubi channels seems to cinch that.

Each channel features a new logo — the WBtv logo — mixed with a unique typeface for each subchannel beneath it. If media companies are creating throwaway channels for FAST services, they normally don’t go to the trouble of using a graphic designer.

Also, when a free streamer leans into this kind of branding, it usually reflects the proper name of the streamer involved. On Pluto TV, you’ll find channels like Pluto TV Spotlight, Pluto TV Fantastic, Pluto TV Crime Movies, Pluto TV Staff Picks, and Pluto TV Drama Life. In each case, you’ll see the Pluto TV logo and a unique typeface below. All of these WBtv channels follow that pattern exactly.

Another important clue is that the descriptions of each channel (below) feature TV shows that were specifically thrown off Max, like “Westworld” and the “Head of the Class” reboot.

What Channels Are Under the WBtv Umbrella?

WBtv Watchlist: Catch up on fan favorite series that are a must for your watch list – like Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Third Watch and more.

WBtv All Together: With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – Like Head of the Class and more.

WBtv How To: Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series.

WBtv Keeping It Real: Will you get the final rose or will you get voted off the island? Watch must-see reality shows like F-Boy Island and Legendary, all right here.

WBtv At the Movies: Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

WBtv Supernatural: Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins and other out-of-this-world entities.

WBtv Mysteries: Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved and unknown mysteries from around the world.

WBtv Crime Scenes: Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations and more.

WBtv Love & Marriage: Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle.

WBtv Slice of Life: Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world.

WBtv Family Rules: From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families.

WBtv Welcome Home: Where home-owning dreams come true with the best of real estate and interior design.

WBtv Sweet Escapes: Cake competitions, baking and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape.

WBtv Paws & Claws: Paws, claws and maybe some jaws. Get your furry fix with our wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets.

What Has WBD Said About Its Upcoming FAST Service?

The free streaming service has always been in the Warner Bros. Discovery roadmap. The company shared this slide in an earnings presentation 10 months ago:

(Slide from Warner Bros. Discovery 2022 Q2 Earnings Presentation)

At the time, company leaders said that any FAST service will feature content that is “totally different” from the flagship streaming service. These channels seem to align with that statement.

In November, CEO David Zaslav said, “We see FAST as a real opportunity for us. And I think it’s unique for us. We have the largest TV and motion picture library. We can take content we already own, and get ourselves into an AVOD service, which I think makes us full service.”

In January, a company spokesperson told The Streamable, “WBD has not changed our previously stated intention of launching our own FAST service this year. No timing or details to announce yet, but we haven’t changed our strategy.”

WBD has been focused on “fixing” the issues with HBO Max. After the conversion to Max, the company is likely ready for its next phase: WBtv.

The name conjures memories of the the old WB Network, which later merged with UPN to become The CW. Wisely, the company seems to have ditched Michigan J. Frog, but they could still use this old promo.

We would certainly hope WBtv offers some AVOD options beyond the FAST channels. When WBD does launch its new free streaming service, The Streamable will be sure to bring you all the news.