DIRECTV STREAM Adding Access to Peacock Premium at Discounted Price
Due to changing economic conditions and a rapidly approaching market maturity, one of the ways that streaming services are looking to avoid falling the wayside is by forging cross-corporate partnerships to provide extra value to consumers.
On Thursday, one such deal was announced as customers of the live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM are now able to add a Peacock Premium subscription directly to their bill for the discounted price of $2.99. That is 40% off the regular $4.99 rate for the ad-supported tier. An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that customers who opt for the $2.99 add-on will be able to keep that price as long as they remain subscribed to Peacock.
“As Peacock continues to grow, we hope to help extend our pay-TV partners’ businesses by providing additional value to their customers,” NBCU’s chairman of content distribution Matt Bond said. “This is a great opportunity to bring an additive experience to DIRECTV subscribers through Peacock’s line-up of exclusive original and sports programming, straight-from-theaters movies and library content.”
When customers opt-in, the $2.99 Peacock subscription will be integrated directly into their monthly DIRECTV bill. Unfortunately for DIRECTV STREAM customers who would prefer to stream Peacock programming commercial-free, there is no discount available for Peacock Premium Plus, but they can still sign up for the regular price of $9.99 per month through their DIRECTV bill. The discounted Peacock Premium access is expected to be offered to additional select DIRECTV customers in the coming weeks.
“As more DIRECTV customers gain interest in, and we add top streaming services from programming partners, including NBCUniversal, we always strive to offer the content our customers want most, using whatever device wherever they are – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” DIRECTV chief content officer Rob Thun said. “Giving our customers Peacock at an attractive price helps us to accomplish that goal.”
The ad-supported Peacock Premium tier provides access to everything that the streaming service offers, including original series, live sports, new Universal movies, and the streamer’s complete library of films and shows.
-
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.
All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.
DIRECTV STREAM starts at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.
The service now includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.5-Day Trial
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.