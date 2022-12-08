DIRECTV STREAM Adding Access to Peacock Premium at Discounted Price

Due to changing economic conditions and a rapidly approaching market maturity, one of the ways that streaming services are looking to avoid falling the wayside is by forging cross-corporate partnerships to provide extra value to consumers.

On Thursday, one such deal was announced as customers of the live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM are now able to add a Peacock Premium subscription directly to their bill for the discounted price of $2.99. That is 40% off the regular $4.99 rate for the ad-supported tier. An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that customers who opt for the $2.99 add-on will be able to keep that price as long as they remain subscribed to Peacock.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

“As Peacock continues to grow, we hope to help extend our pay-TV partners’ businesses by providing additional value to their customers,” NBCU’s chairman of content distribution Matt Bond said. “This is a great opportunity to bring an additive experience to DIRECTV subscribers through Peacock’s line-up of exclusive original and sports programming, straight-from-theaters movies and library content.”

When customers opt-in, the $2.99 Peacock subscription will be integrated directly into their monthly DIRECTV bill. Unfortunately for DIRECTV STREAM customers who would prefer to stream Peacock programming commercial-free, there is no discount available for Peacock Premium Plus, but they can still sign up for the regular price of $9.99 per month through their DIRECTV bill. The discounted Peacock Premium access is expected to be offered to additional select DIRECTV customers in the coming weeks.

“As more DIRECTV customers gain interest in, and we add top streaming services from programming partners, including NBCUniversal, we always strive to offer the content our customers want most, using whatever device wherever they are – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” DIRECTV chief content officer Rob Thun said. “Giving our customers Peacock at an attractive price helps us to accomplish that goal.”

The ad-supported Peacock Premium tier provides access to everything that the streaming service offers, including original series, live sports, new Universal movies, and the streamer’s complete library of films and shows.