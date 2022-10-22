DIRECTV STREAM Launches App For Android TV Devices Including Chromecast with Google TV
While DIRECTV STREAM has been available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices for years – it was never officially supported on Android TV devices like the NVIDIA SHIELD or Chromecast with Google TV. But now, DIRECTV STREAM has now officially launched the app, which you can download on Google Play.
DIRECTV STREAM has their own proprietary Android TV based streaming device called the “DIRECTV STREAM DEVICE,” but prior to this release that was the only way to stream it on Android TV. Some customers had been able to extract the APK from that device and install on another Android TV device, but it was never officially supported.
How to Download DIRECTV STREAM on Android TV
- Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM
- Download the DIRECTV STREAM App on Google Play
- Log-in with your DIRECTV STREAM credentials
- Start Watching Live TV
If you don’t have an Android TV device, new and existing DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can add a DIRECTV STREAM Device for $120 (or $5 per month for 24 months). The streamer also offers a certified restored version for $49.99. For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get $10 off their first five months, after a five-day free trial.
Earlier this year, DIRECTV STREAM rolled out new features including a new Grid Guide, the ability to auto-extend sports, and check live scores from the app.
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.
All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.
They recently introduced new no-contract plans starting at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for one-year. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.