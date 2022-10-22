 Skip to Content
DIRECTV STREAM Launches App For Android TV Devices Including Chromecast with Google TV

Jason Gurwin

While DIRECTV STREAM has been available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices for years – it was never officially supported on Android TV devices like the NVIDIA SHIELD or Chromecast with Google TV. But now, DIRECTV STREAM has now officially launched the app, which you can download on Google Play.

DIRECTV STREAM has their own proprietary Android TV based streaming device called the “DIRECTV STREAM DEVICE,” but prior to this release that was the only way to stream it on Android TV. Some customers had been able to extract the APK from that device and install on another Android TV device, but it was never officially supported.

How to Download DIRECTV STREAM on Android TV

If you don’t have an Android TV device, new and existing DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can add a DIRECTV STREAM Device for $120 (or $5 per month for 24 months). The streamer also offers a certified restored version for $49.99. For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get $10 off their first five months, after a five-day free trial.

Earlier this year, DIRECTV STREAM rolled out new features including a new Grid Guide, the ability to auto-extend sports, and check live scores from the app.

