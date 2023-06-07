DIRECTV to Provide Live Streaming Channels to Select Southwest Airlines Flights

While you might not be able to always guarantee a direct flight to your destination, Southwest Airlines is making it easier to connect to your favorite shows, movies, and sports no matter how far you have to go (and how long you have to be onboard). The airline announced this week that it will now provide customers the ability to watch free live TV during select flights thanks to a partnership with DIRECTV.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Aircraft equipped with Viasat inflight Wi-Fi and entertainment will provide a selection of 14 in-flight DIRECTV live television channels, including CNN, ESPN, FOX, and more, during its initial launch.

Additionally, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will have even more viewing options for their inflight entertainment. For $8, customers can purchase inflight internet and unlock all the channels in their subscription, including entertainment, news, and sports channels, on their personal devices through the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM’s base Entertainment package costs $74.99 per month, but comes with a five-day free trial. So, if you have a particularly grueling travel schedule on Southwest coming up, if you time it right, you could have hours of entertainment at your fingertips for as little as $8.

DIRECTV STREAM carries the most top cable channels of any live TV streaming service and offers packages that offer up to 140 channels, including the top premium channels and regional sports networks (RSNs). So, whether you’re a frequent flyer, or you’d rather watch your shows, sports, and news with your feet planted firmly on solid ground, DIRECTV’s streamer has multiple tiers to get you tuned in and entertained. You can also access premium streaming services like Max, Showtime, and STARZ for free during your first three months with the service.

Southwest is not the only airline to partner up with a streamer recently. In January, Delta announced that its loyalty club members would have free access to Paramount+’s ad-free Premium tier while in the air. That way, SkyMiles members could stream series from “1923” to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” as well as blockbuster movies including “Top Gun: Maverick.