Discovery Plus Launches Linear Channels For “90 Day Fiancé”, “Property Brothers”, “Chopped”, & More

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were disappointed that discovery+ launched without access to the series. And while you still can’t select individual episodes of the show, discovery+ has rolled out a new feature called “discovery+ Channels” which offers a linear channel for some shows unavailable on-demand.

In total, discovery+ Channels includes 9 linear streams of different shows including:

90 Day Fiancé Channel

House Hunters Channel

House Hunters International Channel

Deadly Women Channel

Homicide Hunter Channel

Property Brothers Channel

Chopped & Flipped Channel

Say Yes to the Dress Channel

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Channel

While it is not yet live, they are planning to add a “Fixer Upper” Channel as well.

discovery+ Channels is not linear 24/7 feeds of Discovery channels like HGTV, Food Network, and TLC – they are made up of episodes of shows. To get live Discovery-owned channels, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV or Philo.

With discovery+ Channels, you can’t pick individual episodes – but you can sit back and watch episodes of those shows. To access them, just search for a show’s name. Once you select the show it will give you an option for the live stream. Underneath the live stream of an individual channel, it will give you a list of all the available discovery+ Channels.

The two features that seem to be missing is 1) it doesn’t show you what episode is currently playing 2) there is no guide to show you what might be coming. So while this is a nice option if you want to view a random episode of a show like Chopped, it’s a little more challenging if you are trying to catch up on a season of “90 Day Fiancé.”

As we reported earlier, part of the reason that discovery+ has launched this feature has to do with long-form partnerships with other streaming services like Hulu.

In 2018, Discovery expanded that deal that brought 4,000 episodes of popular shows including Deadliest Catch, MythBusters, Say Yes to the Dress, Naked and Afraid, Property Brothers, Gold Rush, Street Outlaws, Chopped, Chopped Jr., Fixer Upper, House Hunters and House Hunters International – exclusively to Hulu.

While the exact length of that deal is not known, those familiar with it said that Discovery content will continue to run on Hulu, following the launch of discovery+.