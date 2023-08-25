Disney+ Announces ‘Moving’ is Now Most-Watched Korean Original; What Other Korean Titles Are Available on Disney Streamers?

Are you watching the newest Korean original series on Disney+ or Hulu? If not, you’d better get “Moving.” According to Deadline, the dramatic adaptation of a webtoon by Kang Full has taken off, becoming the No. 1 most-watched Korean original series on both Disney+ and Hulu based on hours streamed in the first seven days of availability.

“Moving” is about a group of Korean superheroes who are forced into retirement after decades of protecting the country. Years later, their children begin to discover their own special abilities but soon find their powers are putting targets on their backs. People weren’t exactly sorry to see superheroes go away, and they’re not anxious to see them return.

The show first hit Disney+ and Hulu on Aug. 9. It has also become the most-watched series on Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region since then, and is the top premiere on the service in Korea in Disney+ history. The first 11 episodes are available to stream now, and two episodes will be released every Wednesday until the three-part season finale on Sept. 20.

“The global consumer response towards the first 11 episodes of ‘Moving’ has exceeded our expectations,” said Carol Choi, EVP of Original Content Strategy for Disney’s APAC region. “From the U.S. to all across APAC, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast, and incredible post-production effects — all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling.”

What Other Korean Titles Are Available on Disney+ and Hulu?

Disney+ and Hulu both house a few Korean titles, mostly comedies/romance series and dramas. There is also a selection of K-Pop-related series and documentaries to stream on Disney+, including titles featuring the international sensation group BTS. Check out a selection of the other Korean shows and movies available on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. here.

Korean Comedies and Music Documentaries on Disney+

Korean Comedies and Dramas on Hulu

What Other Streamers Offer Korean Content?

Users who may not have room for another subscription video service in their budget will want to check out the new BINGE Korea app. This platform carries more than 40 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels dedicated to Korean content, from dramas to entertainment to sports and news.

Netflix has one of the largest libraries of Korean titles available in the world. South Korea produces more original series for Netflix than any other country in the world besides the U.S., and the company has committed to spending $2.5 billion on Korean content in the next four years. Highlights include shows like “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and many more.

Viki is an on-demand video streaming service with programming from China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Viki has thousands of titles that are sourced from Asian distribution and production firms, along with its own original programming. Content is subtitled and translated into more than 200 languages, and Korean programming on the service includes “She Was Pretty,” “My Love From Another Star” and others.

Kocowa exclusively provides Korean entertainment ranging from K-dramas to K-reality, K-variety, documentaries, and K-pop from the top three broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS. There are 1,000+ Korean television shows like “Descendants of The Sun,” “The Good Witch” and more.