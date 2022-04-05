Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Save on Disney World Resort Stays
Disney shook up the streaming industry with its Disney Bundle, which allows customers to subscribe to all three of the company's streaming services at a discounted rate: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Now the multi-faceted entertainment juggernaut is taking streaming brand loyalty to a whole new level.
It was announced on Tuesday that subscribers to Disney+ are now able to save on stays at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels beginning July 8 through Sept. 30 of this year. The first-of-its-kind offer will allow streaming subscribers to save up to 25% on rooms in Orlando during the peak summer months.
The first thing that Disney+ subscribers need to do to take advantage of this offer is to link their streaming subscription to their My Disney Experience account, which they can do here.
From there, they will have the ability to view and book the resort options available at the various discount levels:
25% Savings
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
20% Savings
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
15% Savings
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
10% Savings
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
The number of rooms allocated for this Disney+ subscriber offer is limited and length-of-stay requirements may apply. Unfortunately, theme park admission is neither included, nor discounted for Disney+ customers.
As competition in the streaming world to attract and maintain subscribers intensifies, the major conglomerates behind each service are beginning to turn to other corporate assets to incentivize loyalty amongst consumers. Last month, Peacock began testing a rewards program that would provide exclusive benefits to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The initial rewards include a free movie ticket via Fandango or an on-demand movie rental through Vudu; both Fandango and Vudu are owned by Peacock parent company Comcast.
As it becomes increasingly common for customers to “churn-and-return” as the content that they are interested in comes and goes from individual platforms, streamers need to get creative in order to keep consumers engaged and subscribed. The constant turnover comes at an obvious cost to the services as they not only lose the monthly subscription revenue when the customers churn, but they then also must spend more money in order to entice them to return.
With added, non-streaming benefits like Disney’s resort discount and Peacock’s movie tickets, this could be a way to minimize the amount of turnover that services see in their subscriber bases. Another option that has been much discussed is to reward the customers who maintain their accounts for longer periods of time either with rewards or discounted rates.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.