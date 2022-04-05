Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Save on Disney World Resort Stays

Disney shook up the streaming industry with its Disney Bundle, which allows customers to subscribe to all three of the company's streaming services at a discounted rate: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Now the multi-faceted entertainment juggernaut is taking streaming brand loyalty to a whole new level.

It was announced on Tuesday that subscribers to Disney+ are now able to save on stays at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels beginning July 8 through Sept. 30 of this year. The first-of-its-kind offer will allow streaming subscribers to save up to 25% on rooms in Orlando during the peak summer months.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

The first thing that Disney+ subscribers need to do to take advantage of this offer is to link their streaming subscription to their My Disney Experience account, which they can do here.

From there, they will have the ability to view and book the resort options available at the various discount levels:

25% Savings

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

20% Savings

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

15% Savings

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

10% Savings

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The number of rooms allocated for this Disney+ subscriber offer is limited and length-of-stay requirements may apply. Unfortunately, theme park admission is neither included, nor discounted for Disney+ customers.

As competition in the streaming world to attract and maintain subscribers intensifies, the major conglomerates behind each service are beginning to turn to other corporate assets to incentivize loyalty amongst consumers. Last month, Peacock began testing a rewards program that would provide exclusive benefits to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The initial rewards include a free movie ticket via Fandango or an on-demand movie rental through Vudu; both Fandango and Vudu are owned by Peacock parent company Comcast.

As it becomes increasingly common for customers to “churn-and-return” as the content that they are interested in comes and goes from individual platforms, streamers need to get creative in order to keep consumers engaged and subscribed. The constant turnover comes at an obvious cost to the services as they not only lose the monthly subscription revenue when the customers churn, but they then also must spend more money in order to entice them to return.

With added, non-streaming benefits like Disney’s resort discount and Peacock’s movie tickets, this could be a way to minimize the amount of turnover that services see in their subscriber bases. Another option that has been much discussed is to reward the customers who maintain their accounts for longer periods of time either with rewards or discounted rates.