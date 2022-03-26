Peacock Testing Program to Give Free Movie Ticket or Rental to Subscribers Every Month

Peacock has begun testing a new program that will reward select Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers for their membership. Yesterday, select subscribers began receiving an e-mail that informed them of a new “exclusive benefit” for Peacock members that will begin in April. Select customers would be able to choose a free movie ticket via Fandango or on-demand movie rental through Vudu.

The e-mail reads:

Join Our Test, Get New Free Movie Benefits For a limited time, you’re invited to test a new exclusive benefit for Peacock members: get free tickets to see new movies in theaters on rent movies on demand. This benefit is included at no extra cost with your subscription when you enroll

When you click through to learn more, the test says that, “Once a month, get a free Fandango movie ticket or Vudu movie rental. This benefit is included at no extra cost for participating Peacock members.” The email states that starting in April, customers will receive an e-mail to select their benefit.

Customers will have the choice to receive $15 towards a Fandango movie ticket (and convenience fee) or a $7 Vudu movie rental. They can claim one new benefit each month and monthly benefits will not carry over from one month to the next. This isn’t a one-time benefit either, Peacock says that they expect the test to last several months.

Comcast, which is the parent company to Peacock, also owns Fandango and Vudu, which are included in the offer. It is unlikely that they would be able to make the economics work if this was a permanent benefit to the $4.99 per month Peacock Premium plan, but could this be a test to see if a bundle works at a higher price?

The idea that a streaming service could include a membership to a loyalty program is likely the next stage for these services. For instance, it is only natural that Disney+ members would receive special benefits at Disney parks. For now, though, we will have to wait and see how this test pans out before we find out whether this will be a permanent benefit or the foundation of a new tier to Peacock.